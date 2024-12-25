Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.25)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/25 Update:

Ai Agent enters the next level, pay AI for fair launch

aiPool completes token issuance, $METAV market cap reaches $95 million

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!