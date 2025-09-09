$68 Million Dogecoin Treasury Push: CleanCore Aims For 1 Billion In 30 Days

CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE) has purchased 285,420,000 dogecoin—about $68 million at current prices—launching what it calls the “Official Dogecoin Treasury” backed by the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge. The company set an initial accumulation target of 1 billion DOGE within 30 days and reiterated a longer-term objective to secure 5% of the circulating supply.

CleanCore Kicks Off Dogecoin Treasury Accumulation

In its announcement on Monday, CleanCore said the new treasury “has achieved the status of becoming the single largest DOGE digital asset treasury (DAT) in just under a week,” and framed the program as a utility-driven accumulation strategy tied to upcoming House of Doge initiatives in payments, tokenization, “staking-like” products and remittances. Marco Margiotta—CleanCore’s chief investment officer and CEO of House of Doge—said the aim is to capture “the value of Dogecoin’s ability to serve as the people’s currency,” aligning treasury operations with a push for broader real-world adoption.

“Our treasury strategy is aligned with the forward-looking vision of House of Doge, where increased utility is expected to translate into broader adoption,” Margiotta added. Adams stated that the program provides “regulated, transparent exposure to DOGE” for public-market investors.

The 1-billion-DOGE near-term goal equates to roughly 0.66% of supply, and the longer-term 5% objective implies ~7.54 billion DOGE, based on recent circulating-supply estimates near 150.86 billion. At a spot price around $0.236–$0.24, the 30-day target would be notionally valued at ~$237–$240 million.

Monday’s buy follows CleanCore’s $175,000,420 PIPE financing that closed earlier the same day, which the company said would fund its DOGE treasury, make DOGE its primary reserve asset, and provide working capital. The deal’s investor roster included Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless, MOZAYYX and Mythos, according to the release. The company also said the NYSE American had cleared its supplemental listing application for the transaction. “ZONE is proud to be the first publicly traded company with an official Dogecoin Treasury, sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge,” CEO Clayton Adams said.

The House of Doge relationship is central to the structure. In a separate announcement last week, House of Doge—described in the notices as the Dogecoin Foundation’s “official corporate arm”—said it partnered with CleanCore to create the only Dogecoin treasury “sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation,” and that 21Shares would support and advise on allocation, yield opportunities and governance. The statement also named Alex Spiro as CleanCore’s incoming board chair, Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing as a new board member, and Margiotta as CIO.

Market reaction has been swift. CleanCore shares jumped after hours on Monday following disclosure of the $68 million initial buy, rebounding from a sharp drop when the financing plan was first unveiled on Sept. 2. The stock is up 8.4% yesterday and 30% over the past 5 days.

For Dogecoin, the scale is non-trivial but not dominant. With DOGE trading near $0.236–$0.24 and circulating supply around 150.86 billion, CleanCore’s initial tranche represents roughly 0.19% of supply; the 1-billion-DOGE 30-day target would lift that footprint to ~0.66%. Whether the foundation-backed structure affects liquidity or price formation will depend on execution speed, sources of liquidity, and how the treasury’s governance framework interfaces with counterparties—areas where the parties say House of Doge and 21Shares will provide oversight and reporting.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.23597.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com