$68 Million Dogecoin Treasury Push: CleanCore Aims For 1 Billion In 30 Days

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 20:00
EPNS
PUSH$0.0362+0.16%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24294+1.72%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013868-2.74%

CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE) has purchased 285,420,000 dogecoin—about $68 million at current prices—launching what it calls the “Official Dogecoin Treasury” backed by the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge. The company set an initial accumulation target of 1 billion DOGE within 30 days and reiterated a longer-term objective to secure 5% of the circulating supply.

CleanCore Kicks Off Dogecoin Treasury Accumulation

In its announcement on Monday, CleanCore said the new treasury “has achieved the status of becoming the single largest DOGE digital asset treasury (DAT) in just under a week,” and framed the program as a utility-driven accumulation strategy tied to upcoming House of Doge initiatives in payments, tokenization, “staking-like” products and remittances. Marco Margiotta—CleanCore’s chief investment officer and CEO of House of Doge—said the aim is to capture “the value of Dogecoin’s ability to serve as the people’s currency,” aligning treasury operations with a push for broader real-world adoption.

“Our treasury strategy is aligned with the forward-looking vision of House of Doge, where increased utility is expected to translate into broader adoption,” Margiotta added. Adams stated that the program provides “regulated, transparent exposure to DOGE” for public-market investors.

The 1-billion-DOGE near-term goal equates to roughly 0.66% of supply, and the longer-term 5% objective implies ~7.54 billion DOGE, based on recent circulating-supply estimates near 150.86 billion. At a spot price around $0.236–$0.24, the 30-day target would be notionally valued at ~$237–$240 million.

Monday’s buy follows CleanCore’s $175,000,420 PIPE financing that closed earlier the same day, which the company said would fund its DOGE treasury, make DOGE its primary reserve asset, and provide working capital. The deal’s investor roster included Pantera, GSR, FalconX, Borderless, MOZAYYX and Mythos, according to the release. The company also said the NYSE American had cleared its supplemental listing application for the transaction. “ZONE is proud to be the first publicly traded company with an official Dogecoin Treasury, sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge,” CEO Clayton Adams said.

The House of Doge relationship is central to the structure. In a separate announcement last week, House of Doge—described in the notices as the Dogecoin Foundation’s “official corporate arm”—said it partnered with CleanCore to create the only Dogecoin treasury “sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation,” and that 21Shares would support and advise on allocation, yield opportunities and governance. The statement also named Alex Spiro as CleanCore’s incoming board chair, Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing as a new board member, and Margiotta as CIO.

Market reaction has been swift. CleanCore shares jumped after hours on Monday following disclosure of the $68 million initial buy, rebounding from a sharp drop when the financing plan was first unveiled on Sept. 2. The stock is up 8.4% yesterday and 30% over the past 5 days.

For Dogecoin, the scale is non-trivial but not dominant. With DOGE trading near $0.236–$0.24 and circulating supply around 150.86 billion, CleanCore’s initial tranche represents roughly 0.19% of supply; the 1-billion-DOGE 30-day target would lift that footprint to ~0.66%. Whether the foundation-backed structure affects liquidity or price formation will depend on execution speed, sources of liquidity, and how the treasury’s governance framework interfaces with counterparties—areas where the parties say House of Doge and 21Shares will provide oversight and reporting.

At press time, DOGE traded at $0.23597.

Dogecoin price

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0.0097-4.24%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005899+25.45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.063-3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Partager
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.176-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04256+2.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Partager
Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/vietnam-crypto-trading-pilot-2027/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462+1.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?