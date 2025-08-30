7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 14:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005809-8.63%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586-0.99%
Altcoin markets are entering September 2025 with strong momentum. Technical indicators, whale activity, and ETF-driven inflows are combining to push valuations higher as the final quarter of the year approaches. Ethereum and Solana remain central to institutional strategies, but a fast-rising presale — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is starting to dominate conversations around breakout opportunities. Alongside […]

Continue Reading: 7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,530.49-1.17%
OG
OG$13.181+2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.81+0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 15:00
Partager
Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

The battle between Avalanche and Solana has become one of the most talked-about debates in crypto. Both are leading Layer 1 blockchain projects, each promising faster speeds, lower fees, and massive adoption. As investors seek the best altcoin to buy now, the competition between these two heavyweights is shaping the future of decentralized finance, gaming, […] Continue Reading: Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
Edge
EDGE$0.4452+9.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5355-0.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:30
Partager
BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Rumors are swirling that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $10 trillion under management, could be preparing to file for a Hedera (HBAR) spot ETF. While no filing has been confirmed, even the speculation has already fueled excitement in the Hedera community and triggered a surge in attention around HBAR. The BlackRock Effect
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192-1.03%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22648-1.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Stablecoins vs. banks: A fairer test of what makes good money | Opinion

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May