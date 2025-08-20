7 Days Left: BPENGU Presale Ending Threatens PENGU’s Crown

Bitcoin Penguins is entering its final stretch, with just 7 days left before the presale closes and listing goes live. The project has already raised $3.9m, with daily inflows accelerating as investors scramble for the last available tokens.

Fueling the frenzy is its viral weekly 1 BTC giveaway. Each prize is drawn through a provable on-chain lottery, with yesterday’s win going to a Thai entrant. Now, only one Bitcoin remains in the jackpot, setting the stage for a fierce rush as the countdown ticks down.

https://twitter.com/BitcoinPenguins/status/1957796091916644515

The crypto market definitely ramping up for altcoin season 2025, with the altcoin season index rising steadily and the Crypto Total Market Cap Excluding BTC (TOTAL2) eyeing a breakout to new all-time highs.

Historically, the hottest new meme coins have led the biggest pumps and 2025’s breakout theme is penguins. Pudgy Penguins’ token PENGU already proved it with a 500% rally between June and July.

Now, with altseason kicking off, Bitcoin Penguins is lining up for an even bigger run through Q3 and Q4, pulling in both the PENGU crowd and die-hard Bitcoin holders.

Capitalizing on the penguin hype from Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins debuted in the market as a collection of Penguin-themed NFTs in July 2021, and the project launched the PENGU token on the Solana blockchain in December 2024.

They made strategic partnerships with Walmart, Target, and Walgreens to build global appeal using toys, plushies, and apparel. As a result, Pudgy Penguins blew up among meme coin traders and now has a market cap of over $2 billion.

After its meteoric rise, Pudgy Penguin continues to develop strategic partnerships and claims this is just the beginning of its penguin empire.

However, PENGU no longer holds the same upside potential as it did earlier this year due to its large market cap. Despite that, more meme traders are being drawn towards the penguin meta.

The emerging project Bitcoin Penguins is filling this gap with its undervalued presale token, BPENGU, and absorbing the rising demand to skyrocket in the upcoming bull cycle.

Investors flock to Bitcoin Penguins for another penguin-led rally

As Pudgy Penguins continues to propel the penguin meta to new highs, Bitcoin Penguins is cleverly leveraging its popularity.

The Bitcoin Penguins community is expanding rapidly, with thousands of new buyers joining daily. In just three weeks, the presale has already pulled in $3.9m.

Early participants aren’t just waiting for a listing. They’re earning. BPENGU can be staked in dynamic pools offering between 50% APY for a 1-month lock and 100% APY for a 3-month lock, giving investors passive income even before trading begins.

The flash presale launched at $0.001, and by stage 12 the price has already climbed to $0.00171. With only one week left until the presale closes and a September 2nd listing confirmed, this is the final window to ride the penguin meme wave into 2025.

Visit the official Bitcoin Penguins website to learn more before the presale ends on August 27th.