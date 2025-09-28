The post 7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, timing matters, but picking the right project matters more. Every cycle produces a few breakout stars and a mountain of forgotten tickers. Telling which is which isn’t easy, but it’s not random either. Certain patterns show up over and over in projects that succeed.  1. Look for a Real Use Case The simplest filter is still the best: does this token do anything useful? Most failures happen because the answer is no. A token built purely on hype has nothing to anchor it once social media moves on. The projects that eventually become the next 1000x crypto, the rare tokens that multiply their value hundreds or even thousands of times from their launch price, almost always start with clear, undeniable utility. These are the coins that move from being speculative microcaps to billion-dollar networks. They might power decentralized storage networks, speed up cross-border payments, or enable new financial tools. If the token disappeared tomorrow and nothing in the ecosystem would break, that’s a problem. If people would actually miss it, that’s a strong early sign. 2. Check the Team Behind It Plenty of projects have sleek whitepapers and flashy websites, but no real builders. When the team disappears, the token price follows. Look for developers or founders with visible, credible experience. Are they active on X and Discord, responding to questions, shipping updates, and showing progress? Have they worked on other crypto, tech, or finance projects? They don’t have to be famous, but they should be accountable. Anonymous teams can work, but they carry a higher risk if no one knows who’s responsible. 3. Study the Tokenomics Even solid tech will fail if the tokenomics are broken. This part gets skipped too often, but it’s usually where future price action is decided. Check how tokens are allocated. If… The post 7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, timing matters, but picking the right project matters more. Every cycle produces a few breakout stars and a mountain of forgotten tickers. Telling which is which isn’t easy, but it’s not random either. Certain patterns show up over and over in projects that succeed.  1. Look for a Real Use Case The simplest filter is still the best: does this token do anything useful? Most failures happen because the answer is no. A token built purely on hype has nothing to anchor it once social media moves on. The projects that eventually become the next 1000x crypto, the rare tokens that multiply their value hundreds or even thousands of times from their launch price, almost always start with clear, undeniable utility. These are the coins that move from being speculative microcaps to billion-dollar networks. They might power decentralized storage networks, speed up cross-border payments, or enable new financial tools. If the token disappeared tomorrow and nothing in the ecosystem would break, that’s a problem. If people would actually miss it, that’s a strong early sign. 2. Check the Team Behind It Plenty of projects have sleek whitepapers and flashy websites, but no real builders. When the team disappears, the token price follows. Look for developers or founders with visible, credible experience. Are they active on X and Discord, responding to questions, shipping updates, and showing progress? Have they worked on other crypto, tech, or finance projects? They don’t have to be famous, but they should be accountable. Anonymous teams can work, but they carry a higher risk if no one knows who’s responsible. 3. Study the Tokenomics Even solid tech will fail if the tokenomics are broken. This part gets skipped too often, but it’s usually where future price action is decided. Check how tokens are allocated. If…

7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail – CryptoNinjas

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 22:47
COM
COM$0.006752+0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01211-11.02%
Threshold
T$0.01281-1.83%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007953-2.83%

In crypto, timing matters, but picking the right project matters more. Every cycle produces a few breakout stars and a mountain of forgotten tickers. Telling which is which isn’t easy, but it’s not random either. Certain patterns show up over and over in projects that succeed. 

1. Look for a Real Use Case

The simplest filter is still the best: does this token do anything useful? Most failures happen because the answer is no. A token built purely on hype has nothing to anchor it once social media moves on.

The projects that eventually become the next 1000x crypto, the rare tokens that multiply their value hundreds or even thousands of times from their launch price, almost always start with clear, undeniable utility. These are the coins that move from being speculative microcaps to billion-dollar networks.

They might power decentralized storage networks, speed up cross-border payments, or enable new financial tools. If the token disappeared tomorrow and nothing in the ecosystem would break, that’s a problem. If people would actually miss it, that’s a strong early sign.

2. Check the Team Behind It

Plenty of projects have sleek whitepapers and flashy websites, but no real builders. When the team disappears, the token price follows.

Look for developers or founders with visible, credible experience. Are they active on X and Discord, responding to questions, shipping updates, and showing progress? Have they worked on other crypto, tech, or finance projects? They don’t have to be famous, but they should be accountable. Anonymous teams can work, but they carry a higher risk if no one knows who’s responsible.

3. Study the Tokenomics

Even solid tech will fail if the tokenomics are broken. This part gets skipped too often, but it’s usually where future price action is decided.

Check how tokens are allocated. If insiders hold most of the supply, they can crush the price the moment their tokens unlock. Look at the emission schedule. Fast unlocks often trigger heavy dumps. Healthy projects distribute ownership widely, lock early allocations, and build rewards for long-term holders like staking, revenue sharing, or governance rights. Those mechanics help stop the constant churn that wrecks weaker launches.

More projects are also exploring the intersection of community and tokenomics, using token design to empower their user base directly. Instead of rewarding only early insiders, these models tie allocations and incentives to community milestones, contributions, governance participation, or ecosystem growth. It’s a shift toward collaboration-driven tokenomics, where the community’s engagement actively strengthens the project’s long-term stability and value.

4. Look for Proof of Progress

The final check is simple: is anything actually being built? Vaporware teams vanish after the presale. Real builders leave a trail.

Check their GitHub or other code repositories. Are there regular commits, bug fixes, and new features? Are developers addressing issues and shipping updates? That level of activity shows commitment. Silence usually means trouble is coming.

5. Evaluate Partnerships and Integrations

Projects that form real-world partnerships usually stand out from those chasing hype. Integrations with wallets, exchanges, or payment platforms signal that others see value in the tech.

If established players are willing to build with or on top of a project, it’s a sign the idea has merit. Empty “partnership announcements” with no product tie-ins, on the other hand, are often just marketing noise.

6. Review Liquidity and Market Access

Even strong projects can struggle if no one can trade them easily. Liquidity matters. Thinly traded tokens are prone to wild price swings and manipulation.

Look for listings on reputable decentralized exchanges (Uniswap, SushiSwap) or centralized exchanges with solid volume. If you see high slippage or barely any order book depth, it might be too early or too risky to enter.

7. Check Regulatory Awareness

While crypto thrives on innovation, teams ignoring regulation often get shut down before they can scale. Projects that address legal compliance, even lightly, tend to last longer.

Check if the project has basic KYC/AML policies for token sales, or if it operates in jurisdictions known to support blockchain growth. Regulatory readiness doesn’t guarantee success, but a complete lack of it often guarantees trouble.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/7-tips-to-identify-a-promising-crypto-vs-one-that-will-fail/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,014.26-2.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00293-4.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.10678-2.47%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.0389-0.76%
4
4$0.1051-8.64%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1448--%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

The post Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) achieved $55.4 million in trading volume on its debut day in 2025, marking the highest for any crypto ETF launch this year. This success highlights growing institutional interest in Solana staking, surpassing initial estimates and outpacing new Hedera and Litecoin ETFs. Record-Breaking Debut: BSOL’s volume topped all 2025 crypto ETF launches, beating XRP and Solana staking funds from REX Osprey. Pre-launch assets reached $223 million, signaling strong confidence in staking mechanisms for blockchain validation. Canary Capital’s Hedera ETF hit $8 million and Litecoin ETF $1 million, reflecting varied appetite for altcoin products. Discover how Bitwise Solana Staking ETF leads 2025 crypto launches with $55.4M volume. Explore altcoin ETF trends, staking benefits, and institutional shifts in this in-depth analysis. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and Why Did It Launch Successfully? The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors exposure to Solana (SOL) through a staking mechanism, allowing participation in network validation rewards without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Launched on Tuesday in…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0718-3.22%
Propy
PRO$0.6021-3.49%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.36787-2.13%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:59

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Both the US-listed Hedera spot ETF and Litecoin spot ETF saw no net inflows or outflows on their first day of trading.

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,014.07
$4,014.07$4,014.07

-2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,744.09
$112,744.09$112,744.09

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.69
$194.69$194.69

-2.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6163
$2.6163$2.6163

-0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19375
$0.19375$0.19375

-3.01%