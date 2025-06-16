The crypto market generally rebounded, only Layer2 and AI sectors fell against the trend

PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, most sectors in the crypto market today have recovered due to factors such as Trump's call for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Only Layer2 and AI sectors fell by 0.86% and 1.06% respectively. Among them, ZKJ plummeted 83.23% due to the liquidity crisis, dragging down the AI sector. In terms of mainstream currencies, ETH rose 0.66% to $2500, and BTC rose 0.40% to break through $105,000. Solana rose 7.38%, and Layer1, DeFi, Meme and other sectors rose across the board, and market sentiment has clearly warmed up.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.