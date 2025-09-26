TLDR: AlphaTON Capital raised $71M through a share sale and credit facility to accelerate its TON-focused growth plan. The company acquired $30M worth of TON tokens, becoming one of the largest holders in the Telegram ecosystem. Leadership aims to scale TON treasury to $100M by Q4 2025 and expand network validation operations. AlphaTON plans to [...] The post $71M Raised, $30M in TON Bought: AlphaTON’s $100M Treasury Move In Play appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: AlphaTON Capital raised $71M through a share sale and credit facility to accelerate its TON-focused growth plan. The company acquired $30M worth of TON tokens, becoming one of the largest holders in the Telegram ecosystem. Leadership aims to scale TON treasury to $100M by Q4 2025 and expand network validation operations. AlphaTON plans to [...] The post $71M Raised, $30M in TON Bought: AlphaTON’s $100M Treasury Move In Play appeared first on Blockonomi.

$71M Raised, $30M in TON Bought: AlphaTON’s $100M Treasury Move In Play

2025/09/26
TLDR:

  • AlphaTON Capital raised $71M through a share sale and credit facility to accelerate its TON-focused growth plan.
  • The company acquired $30M worth of TON tokens, becoming one of the largest holders in the Telegram ecosystem.
  • Leadership aims to scale TON treasury to $100M by Q4 2025 and expand network validation operations.
  • AlphaTON plans to invest in Telegram mini apps and DeFi projects to support ecosystem adoption.

Crypto investors now have another reason to watch the Telegram ecosystem closely. AlphaTON Capital has secured fresh funding and is stacking TON at scale. The company says its new position will let it shape the next wave of Telegram-based apps. 

Executives are betting big on TON’s future and plan to grow their holdings even more this year. This could set up a powerful play for treasury-backed growth in 2025.

$71M Raised, $30M in TON Secured

According to a press release, AlphaTON Capital closed $71 million in financing through a mix of share sales and a $35 million credit line with BitGo Prime. The funds were immediately used to acquire $30 million worth of TON tokens, making AlphaTON one of the largest holders in the network.

The deal strengthens the company’s balance sheet and gives its investors direct exposure to the Telegram-linked blockchain. Executives say this first tranche sets the stage for a $100 million treasury goal by the end of 2025.

CEO Brittany Kaiser explained that the company is building more than just a reserve. She said their focus is on staking, validation, and seeding early Telegram mini apps that could reach millions of users.

Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman, said the financing positions AlphaTON at the intersection of social media and blockchain adoption. He expects staking operations to begin soon, generating predictable yield for the treasury.

TON Treasury Growth and Ecosystem Strategy

AlphaTON plans to scale its treasury through ongoing TON acquisitions and yield generation. The company says it will use validation rewards to reinvest in the ecosystem and back promising projects.

This includes scouting opportunities in Telegram mini apps, DeFi protocols, and infrastructure tools built on TON. The strategy is designed to capture value at multiple layers of the network.

The leadership team includes industry veterans from Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions, SkyBridge Capital, and RSV Capital, which they say gives them a competitive edge in executing their growth plan.

The company expects to provide further updates on treasury expansion and early ecosystem investments in the coming months. Investors watching the TON price may look for signs of market reaction as AlphaTON grows its holdings.

