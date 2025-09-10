$7,200 Daily Gains: Why Bitcoin Holders Flock to BJMining

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:19
Bitcoin
BTC$113,602.19+2.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09892-1.17%
XRP
XRP$2.9934+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016768+2.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.07944+4.95%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02725-1.62%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.36328-11.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003098+12.57%

Bitcoin demonstrated strong resilience amidst market volatility in September, currently stabilizing at approximately $111,000. Despite a brief pullback, Bitcoin has remained resilient thanks to continued inflows from ETFs, increased stablecoin liquidity, and record-breaking hashrate. Analysts generally believe this has laid a solid foundation for a further push towards $120,000 this year.

However, for investors, simply holding BTC means their funds are in a “waiting” state, with no immediate returns. To achieve the win-win goal of “coin appreciation + stable cash flow,” more and more users are turning to the BJMINING cloud mining platform, enjoying stable daily returns of thousands of dollars.

BJMINING’s core advantages

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, BJMINING has deployed over 60 green energy mining farms worldwide, equipped with 1.2 million mining machines, covering more than 180 countries and boasting over 5 million registered users worldwide. The platform provides investors with comprehensive security and flexible contracts. Its core advantages include:

  • Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost
  • No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation
  • Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest
  • Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly
  • Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining
  • Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance
  • Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

How to quickly participate in BJMINING

  1. Register an account on the BJMINING official website and receive a $15 newbie bonus;
  2. Select a suitable contract plan and deposit BTC or other supported cryptocurrencies;
  3. After the contract is activated, the system will run automatically, and the income will be credited to your account daily, which can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Contract Examples and Benefits

  • 【WhatsMiner M50S+】：Investment amount: $100, Term: 2 days, Total income: $100 + $6
  • 【WhatsMiner M60S++】：Investment Amount: $600, Term: 7 days, Total Income: $600 + $52.50
  • 【Avalon Miner A1566】：Investment amount: $1,200, Term: 15 days, Total income: $1,200 + $234
  • 【WhatsMiner M66S+】：Investment amount: $5,800, Term: 30 days, Total income: $5,800 + $2,610
  • 【Antminer L7】：Investment amount: $12,000, Term: 40 days, Total income: $12,000 + $8,160
  • 【Antminer S21e XP Hyd】：Investment amount: $27,000, Term: 45 days, Total income: $27,000 + $21,870

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website bjmining.com)

Looking to the future

As Bitcoin’s price stabilizes and the regulatory environment becomes increasingly clear, participation from both institutional and individual investors worldwide continues to grow. An increasing number of countries are promoting the legalization and transparency of digital assets, which not only brings in more capital but also creates a healthier environment for the cloud mining industry. BJMINING will continue to optimize its global computing power layout, introduce more green energy mining farms, and develop AI-driven intelligent computing power allocation technology to help users maintain a competitive advantage in the future market.

Conclusion

With Bitcoin holding steady at $111,000, simply holding onto the cryptocurrency and waiting for appreciation is no longer sufficient to meet investor demand. BJMINING Cloud Mining offers a clear and transparent contract mechanism, stable daily settlement, and multiple security guarantees, making “earning $7,200 a day” no longer a dream but a reality for a growing number of users.

For more information, please visit BJMINING’s official website: https://bjmining.com
Contact us: [email protected]

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/7200-daily-gains-why-bitcoin-holders-flock-to-bjmining/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.66+1.59%
Union
U$0.01093-0.27%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004372-1.90%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Partager
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835+1.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02649+1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Partager
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Partager
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly