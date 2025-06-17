Eric Trump denies involvement in Tron listing, only expresses appreciation for Sun himself

PANews reported on June 17 that Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, tweeted early this morning that he is a big fan of Justin Sun and Tron, but "the following statement is inaccurate - I am not publicly involved in the company" (Tron Inc). Earlier reports said that he may serve as an executive after Tron merges with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, "but these 'involvements' are just market speculation." Eric Trump emphasized, "I have no public role," and only expressed his appreciation for Sun himself.

