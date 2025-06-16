Purpose XRP ETF to be listed on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Globenewswire, Purpose Investments Inc. announced that the Purpose XRP ETF has received approval from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for the receipt of the Purpose XRP ETF prospectus. The ETF is expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18 with the trading code XRPP. The ETF provides direct access to spot XRP. After this approval, Purpose will continue to broaden investors' access to digital assets through regulated and transparent investment tools.

