JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain Services

2025/06/17 11:10
JPMorgan Chase has filed a service mark for “JPMD,” signaling an aggressive push into blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance infrastructure at institutional scale.

JPMorgan Files Service Mark for JPMD in Strategic Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion Plan

JPMorgan Chase Bank submitted a service mark application on June 15 for the mark “JPMD,” signaling a major expansion of its presence in blockchain-based financial services. Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application has been accepted for review and is currently awaiting assignment to an examining attorney. The mark, listed on the principal register, is claimed in standard characters without any design elements, and the filing qualifies as a live application.

The bank intends to use “JPMD” in connection with a wide range of digital asset and blockchain-enabled services. The application outlines key services covered by the mark:

JPMorgan Files Service Mark to Expand Digital Asset and Blockchain ServicesJPMorgan’s service mark filing for JPMD. Source: USPTO

Additional areas include the issuance and redemption of digital currency, electronic transmission and exchange of digital tokens, financial securities exchange services, and brokerage via distributed ledger technology. Other covered services span online real-time trading, electronic funds transfers, and clearing and reconciling financial transactions through blockchain systems.

The application further describes plans for offering a financial futures exchange, financial custody services, and fraud data sharing using distributed ledger infrastructure. These services aim to support digital asset trading, currency conversion, payment processing, and financial information sharing through decentralized technologies. The scope also includes managing stored value accounts and enabling secure online transactions. JPMorgan’s filing indicates a strategic effort to develop a distinct brand identity under the “JPMD” name as it deepens its involvement in digital finance. The use of a service mark, rather than a trademark, reflects the intangible nature of the services being offered.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Ethereum
ETH$3 635,77-5,22%
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

