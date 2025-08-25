76% of Japan’s banks eye tokenized securities as SBI bets on Chainlink

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 17:16
RealLink
REAL$0.05878+3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.78%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21966+0.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673-3.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019702-4.61%

Japan’s SBI Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Chainlink to accelerate blockchain adoption, digital asset growth, and tokenization across Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration, announced on Aug. 24, combines SBI’s financial market expertise with Chainlink’s widely used infrastructure for data, interoperability, and institutional-grade DeFi applications.

Driving tokenization

The initiative is designed to expand financial institutions’ tokenization efforts, focusing on products such as tokenized funds, real-world assets such as real estate and bonds, and regulated stablecoins.

SBI emphasized that Japan’s maturing financial system and its growing digital asset ecosystem provide a strong foundation for piloting these use cases.

As part of the agreement, SBI and its network of financial partners will deploy Chainlink’s services, including the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData (NAV), and Proof of Reserve. These tools are expected to unlock secondary market liquidity and enhance operational efficiency for tokenized assets.

In addition, the partnership aims to develop secure solutions for payment-versus-payment (PvP) settlement in foreign exchange markets and cross-border transfers, two areas where demand for efficiency and compliance is rising.

The collaboration builds on recent findings from SBI Digital Asset Holdings, which surveyed more than 50 financial institutions.

Roughly 76% of respondents indicated an intention to invest in tokenized securities, citing benefits such as improved efficiency and diversification. However, many also pointed to the lack of institutional-grade infrastructure as a major obstacle to scaling adoption.

SBI sees Chainlink’s infrastructure as a solution to bridge this gap.

Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Holdings, said the partnership highlights a shared commitment to building compliance-focused digital asset frameworks.

According to him, combining SBI’s reach with Chainlink’s secure data systems will allow the companies to pioneer solutions that enable cross-border transactions powered by stablecoins.

The agreement follows SBI’s memorandum of understanding with Ripple to introduce the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan. Together, these efforts signal SBI’s intention to cement its role as a leading force in advancing tokenization and digital assets across Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/76-of-japans-banks-eye-tokenized-securities-as-sbi-bets-on-chainlink/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Partager
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Partager
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto