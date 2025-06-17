SEC and Ripple jointly request the Court of Appeal to continue to suspend the trial pending the decision of the local court

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and attorney James K. Filan, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple have submitted a status report to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the court to continue to suspend the current appeal process on the grounds that the local court is still hearing the relevant indicative ruling motion. Both parties agreed that the SEC will submit the next status update before August 15, 2025.

