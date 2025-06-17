Coinbase launches Coinbase One Basic subscription plan, annual payment users can enjoy up to 4% Bitcoin cashback

PANews reported on June 17 that Coinbase officially announced that Coinbase One has launched a new "Basic" subscription level, with a monthly fee of $4.99 or an annual fee of $49.99, which is officially available today. Annual paying users will be able to apply for a Coinbase One Card credit card this fall, and can get up to 4% Bitcoin back on their purchases. The card is supported by the American Express network and is open to US users. The Basic subscription also includes $500 in free transactions per month, 4.5% annualized USDC returns, and crypto asset account security.

