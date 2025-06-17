PANews reported on June 17 that the Bank of Japan kept its target interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations and marking the third consecutive meeting where it remained unchanged. Bank of Japan: The bond reduction plan was decided by an 8-1 vote. The monthly purchase of government bonds will be reduced, and the total purchase amount is expected to be about 2 trillion yen from January to March 2027. From April 2026, the purchase of Japanese government bonds will be reduced by about 200 billion yen per month each quarter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.