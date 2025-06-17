Ripple v. SEC Stalls Again as Appeal Put on Hold — Here’s What’s Holding It Up

CryptoNews
2025/06/17 13:21
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001168+17.86%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2413-9.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09739-2.74%
SphereX
HERE$0.000479+35.69%

The long-running courtroom saga between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit another pause, as both parties asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the case on hold.

In a joint status report filed on June 16, the SEC confirmed that a settlement has been signed but still hinges on the district court’s approval to move forward.

This is the latest twist in a case that has shaped the way digital assets are viewed under US law. Since 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly raising $1.3b through unregistered sales of XRP, the dispute has pulled in investors, crypto platforms and policy watchers from around the world.

What Began As A Billion-Dollar Dispute Edged Toward Resolution With A Scaled-Down Penalty

A partial ruling in 2023 gave Ripple a win on XRP’s classification in retail sales, but the company was found liable for securities violations in its institutional sales. Both sides appealed.

Then in May, a breakthrough seemed close. The SEC and Ripple reached an agreement in principle to resolve the litigation entirely. According to the June filing, they signed a formal settlement on May 8.

Under the deal, Ripple would pay $50m to the SEC, while the remaining $75m from a previously imposed civil penalty would be returned to the company. The agreement also called for dissolving the injunction placed on Ripple.

Legal Gridlock Deepens As District Court Holds Back Settlement Approval

Still, the path to closure has been far from smooth. The settlement depends on the district court agreeing to revise its earlier judgment. To move forward, both sides filed a motion seeking what is known as an indicative ruling. In essence, they asked the court to signal whether it would consider approving the proposed changes.

However, the court rejected that request on May 15. It ruled that the motion failed to show the “exceptional circumstances” needed for such a modification.

On June 12, Ripple and the SEC returned to court with a renewed motion. This time, they aimed to meet the “exceptional circumstances” standard set by the judge. So far, the court has not ruled on the new request. As a result, both the settlement and the appeals remain in limbo.

In the meantime, the SEC has asked for more time. It requested that the appeals court continue to pause the case and committed to providing another update by Aug. 15. The delay adds to growing uncertainty, as crypto firms and regulators watch closely for guidance on how securities laws will apply to digital assets.

With billions in crypto still operating in a regulatory grey zone, the Ripple case has become a bellwether. What happens next could set the tone for how token sales, crypto company operations and regulatory oversight unfold in the US. For now, the waiting game continues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Nowchain
NOW$0.00768-1.15%
Ethereum
ETH$3,635.77-5.22%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

Trending News

More

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds