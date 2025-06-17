An unknown wallet minted $100 million USDC on Algorand

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 14:00 Beijing time, an unknown wallet address minted $100 million USDC (approximately $99.9814 million) on the Algorand chain, and the transaction hash was IWLJAJDLF7TGLPJAEFUUJOI736JK7EUWX34F4EUTKENKULIBKCTA.
