Picture a golden retriever wearing a business suit, pawing at a Bloomberg terminal while spamming “wen moon?” on Telegram. That’s the state of the 2025 meme coin market: absurd but insanely profitable. Tokens like Dogs ($DOGS), Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT), and BullZilla ($BZIL) are no longer just jokes; they’re serious plays attracting degens, traders, and even traditional investors. Anyone asking what the next 100x meme coin is won’t have to scroll far; this week’s charts are flashing the answer.

The loudest roar comes from BullZilla ($BZIL). Its presale is live at Stage 4 Phase 3 (4-C), powered by a stage-based pricing engine that climbs with every $100,000 raised or 48 hours passed. At today’s point, ROI projections already exceed 5,220%. With over $670,000 collected and billions of tokens sold, this may be the best 100x meme coin September 2025. Every minute delay means a higher entry price and fewer bragging rights.

1. BullZilla ($BZIL)

BullZilla has been unleashed with a presale design that feels like destiny. The Mutation Mechanism pushes the token upward every time the community crosses a $100,000 milestone or when 48 hours pass without reaching it. This mechanic builds constant FOMO and fuels the BullZilla presale hype across social channels.

Currently in Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet-C), Phase 3, the presale price is locked at $0.00009907. Over 29 billion tokens have been sold to more than 2,000 holders, and the total raised has already surpassed $670,000. The listing price of $0.00527 translates to a potential 5,220.89% ROI, making BullZilla the strongest contender for what is the next 100x meme coin. Early entrants from the launch price of $0.00000575 are sitting on 1,622.95% ROI before the token even launches.

For smaller entries, $1,000 buys 10.093 million tokens today. For whales, a $45,000 allocation secures 454 million tokens, a serious stake in a project engineered for meme coin ROI growth. Another 6.73% surge is due within four days, adding more urgency to the Bull Zilla 100x potential story.

Roarblood Vault and Ecosystem Strength

Unlike flash-in-the-pan meme tokens, BullZilla has built a full ecosystem. The Roarblood Vault, holding 20% of the supply, powers referral rewards, governance experiments, and long-term sustainability. Investors who invite new buyers receive 10% in tokens, while referrers also earn 10% of the tokens from referred buyers. Rewards vest post-presale to discourage dumping.

This treasury-backed model adds stability. Combined with 70% APY staking through the HODL Furnace and live Roar Burns at lore chapter milestones, BullZilla offers both cultural storytelling and financial architecture. It’s this balance that has analysts flagging it as the best 100x meme coin September 2025 and possibly the definitive answer to what is the next 100x meme coin.

2. Dogs ($DOGS)

Dogs ($DOGS) is built on the simple premise that internet culture adores canines. Riding the momentum of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, this project brings fresh tokenomics with reflections and community vault rewards. Holders earn passive yields by simply keeping DOGS in their wallets, a design that has spurred rapid adoption.

Beyond the memes, the team has teased NFT collections where different breeds unlock staking bonuses. Community engagement remains strong, with Telegram raids and Twitter spaces driving hype. For those exploring what is the next 100x meme coin, Dogs stands out as a pack leader among trending 100x meme coins 2025.

3. Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT) thrives on absurd branding and cult loyalty. Initially mocked as just another animal coin, it has evolved into a governance-driven meme ecosystem. Token holders vote on treasury usage, meme campaigns, and charity partnerships, creating a decentralized meme democracy.

Liquidity growth and steady price resilience prove the community isn’t just laughing, they’re committed. With DAOs becoming mainstream, $GOAT blends parody with genuine governance experiments. That makes it one of the top 100x meme coin candidates for September 2025, appealing to those curious about governance-infused memes.

4. Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31)

Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) draws from one of the internet’s oldest jokes: using bananas to measure objects. The token weaponizes nostalgia, combining meme history with modern tokenomics. Its ecosystem includes a quirky “banana meter” staking app where users lock tokens to increase meme energy levels.

While it may sound ridiculous, the project has already secured early CEX listings and is seeing community memes trend on TikTok and X. That cultural crossover, plus token burns tied to meme contests, gives BANANAS31 real momentum. For anyone debating what is the next 100x meme coin is, this fruity contender is peaking up the ranks.

5. Brett ($BRETT)

Brett ($BRETT) launched as a spin-off of recognizable meme culture but has gained unique traction by focusing on simplicity. No overcomplicated whitepapers, just pure memetic energy and a fair-launch distribution.

Despite its minimalism, Brett has attracted whales who see value in organic hype cycles. With trading volumes climbing, analysts now classify it as a trending 100x meme coin of 2025. For those seeking exposure to community-first projects, Brett offers a straightforward answer to what is the next 100x meme coin.

6. Official Trump ($TRUMP)

Official Trump ($TRUMP) directly aligns with political meme culture. The project thrives on viral soundbites, debates, and elections, creating natural catalysts for pump cycles. Tokenomics include auto-burns triggered by trading volume spikes, which shrink the supply over time.

While polarizing, the coin has shown remarkable endurance. Traders hunting meme coin ROI growth often turn to $TRUMP for short bursts of volatility. Regardless of political views, it’s impossible to deny its cultural magnetism, making it a contender for the best 100x meme coin September 2025 list.

7. Official Melania ($MELANIA)

Official Melania ($MELANIA) emerged as a companion to $TRUMP but has carved its own narrative. Focusing on glamor and high-end aesthetics, it taps into fashion memes and influencer culture. The project recently announced NFT drops styled as luxury collectibles, drawing attention from outside the traditional crypto sphere.

Community expansion and staking incentives have helped maintain momentum. While it may not dominate headlines like $TRUMP, its unique branding adds diversity to the meme market. For speculative investors, $MELANIA sits firmly among trending 100x meme coins 2025.

8. SPX6900 ($SPX)

SPX6900 is meme culture turned up to eleven. Its name references both stock indices and internet humor, positioning it as the ultimate parody of finance. The project has launched with gamified staking mechanics and a roadmap that includes parody ETFs represented on-chain.

Community participation is explosive, with holders competing in trading games that mimic Wall Street simulations. Analysts point to SPX6900 as a sleeper candidate for what is the next 100x meme coin, thanks to its hybrid of finance parody and genuine token utility.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, what is the next 100x meme coin, including BullZilla, Dogs, Goatseus Maximus, Banana for Scale, Brett, Official Trump, Official Melania, and SPX6900? Each brings unique culture and tokenomics to the table, but BullZilla dominates with a live presale at Stage 4-C, projected ROI above 5,220%, and an ecosystem supported by the Roarblood Vault.

With treasury strength, lore-driven burns, and staking at 70% APY, BullZilla is not just hype but structured for long-term meme coin ROI growth. Its presale is already fueling massive BullZilla presale hype, and the window to join is closing fast.

The roar is live. Don’t wait for the next chapter, act now.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Find a Meme Coin Presale?

Presales are typically hosted on official project websites and announced via Telegram or X. Always verify on blockchain explorers before participating.

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

Many analysts highlight BullZilla due to its Mutation Mechanism, strong treasury, and current 5,220% projected ROI.

Which meme coin will explode in 2025?

Top contenders include BullZilla, Dogs, and SPX6900, each showing unique catalysts for growth.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, provided they combine tokenomics with culture. Coins like BullZilla and Goatseus Maximus demonstrate that meme projects can endure.

Which meme coin has the highest potential?

Data suggests BullZilla currently has the strongest upside among active presales thanks to its BullZilla 100x potential.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/8-meme-coins-on-watch-what-is-the-next-100x-crypto-cliffhanger-shocking-trader/