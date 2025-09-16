8 Meme Coins Whales are Focusing On: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin?

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/16 20:15
Memecoin
MEME$0.002569+2.39%

Every market cycle raises the same urgent question: what is the next 100x meme coin? In 2025, traders are looking beyond familiar names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, scanning presales, on-chain trends, and cultural movements for asymmetric opportunities. The meme sector is no longer just about jokes. It is about structured tokenomics, verifiable liquidity, and community-driven virality.

This feature explores eight contenders shaping the September 2025 conversation. From the highly engineered Bull Zilla Presale to cultural forces like Pudgy Penguins and Bonk, each meme coin shows a different path to growth. Whether driven by progressive price mechanics, NFT branding, or Solana-native liquidity, these tokens highlight how meme coins keep evolving—and how disciplined traders can weigh them when asking, what is the next 100x meme coin.

  • BullZilla ($BZIL): Scarcity Engine Meets Meme Culture

BullZilla has quickly become the centerpiece of presale discussions, especially for anyone asking what is the next 100x meme coin. Unlike hype-only launches, it runs on the Progressive Price Engine, which automatically raises the presale price by funding milestones or timed stages. Early investors who bought at $0.00000575 are already up over 900% at Stage 3A’s $0.00005908, while projections for its listing price at $0.00527 imply potential gains above 8,800% for current buyers. This rules-based approach removes guesswork and gives analysts a way to model outcomes with clarity.

Beyond mechanics, BullZilla ($BZIL) is weaving a cultural saga. Its 24-chapter Lore Bible ties token burns, known as Roar Burns, to story progression, permanently removing supply while engaging the community. This dual focus on scarcity and myth positions BullZilla as more than just another presale. It’s an engineered system where culture and math reinforce each other, a rare blend in meme coin launches.

Staking adds another layer. Holders can lock tokens in the HODL Furnace for up to 70% APY, reducing supply in circulation and rewarding conviction. A referral system, the Roarblood Vault, grants 10% in bonus tokens, incentivizing network-driven growth. Together, these levers create a feedback loop of scarcity, loyalty, and growth. For many, BullZilla answers the question of what is the next 100x meme coin with precision rather than guesswork.

With over $420k raised and more than 1,500 holders, BullZilla’s presale momentum shows no signs of slowing. Each stage flip reduces entry opportunities and increases FOMO, reinforcing the design principle that early movers benefit the most. In an era where most meme coins rely solely on virality, BullZilla’s rule-based structure sets it apart as a disciplined candidate for explosive upside.

  • Pudgy Penguins (PPG): NFTs to Meme Token Narrative

Pudgy Penguins started as an NFT project, winning over collectors with its cute, community-driven branding. Over time, its cultural gravity spilled into the broader crypto ecosystem, and token speculation naturally followed. In discussions of what is the next 100x meme coin, Pudgy Penguins appears not just because of price action but because it has already proven the stickiness of its brand.

As NFT adoption softens and revives in waves, Pudgy Penguins remains a case study of how digital collectibles can anchor broader meme economies. Its community strength, partnerships, and IP expansion give it longevity. If meme tokens tied to NFT franchises gain traction again, Pudgy Penguins may become a surprising candidate for traders seeking asymmetric upside.

  • Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Meme Standard

Bonk launched as Solana’s first major meme coin and quickly captured global attention. Distributed widely to Solana users, BONK became a liquidity magnet and fueled renewed interest in the chain after its 2022 slump. For anyone wondering what is the next 100x meme coin, Bonk’s trajectory shows how distribution and timing can make or break a launch.

With heavy liquidity pools, exchange listings, and Solana-native integration, BONK remains a strong player in meme trading. While its upside from current levels may not match presales like BullZilla, Bonk continues to prove that a chain-native meme can sustain volume, attention, and credibility across cycles.

  • Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge): Viral Veteran

Baby Dogecoin is a legacy meme that has thrived on viral marketing since its launch in 2021. From billboards to celebrity mentions, BabyDoge leaned heavily into mass-market visibility. Despite its enormous supply, the token remains in circulation and is still listed as part of conversations around what is the next 100x meme coin, largely due to its loyal community.

The key strength of BabyDoge is persistence. While explosive upside may be limited given its already large float, the project’s longevity shows how brand recognition can carry a meme coin far longer than most expect. For traders who believe in community-driven resilience, BabyDoge remains a symbolic and functional meme asset.

  • Turbo (TURBO): AI Meets Meme Culture

Turbo gained viral traction by being the “AI-generated meme coin.” Its early branding leaned into novelty, claiming its concept and initial direction were assisted by ChatGPT. That quirk gave it momentum and exchange coverage, propelling Turbo into lists debating what is the next 100x meme coin.

As AI continues to shape conversations globally, Turbo’s identity as an “AI meme coin” keeps it culturally relevant. Whether it can sustain beyond novelty depends on continued liquidity support and community adoption, but its initial impact proves how new technologies can blend with meme dynamics for speculative gains.

  • SPX6900: Absurdity and Edge-Lord Branding

SPX6900 thrives on absurdist humor and edgy branding, combining financial jargon with internet meme culture. It became popular in speculative communities that lean into irony and parody. In conversations about what is the next 100x meme coin, SPX6900 often emerges as a wildcard candidate because its brand is so deliberately chaotic.

The risk with SPX6900 is sustainability. While its initial pumps have been strong, tokens built purely on shock value often fade without deeper tokenomics or narrative hooks. Still, as long as crypto culture celebrates irreverence, SPX6900 will find speculators willing to take the bet.

  • Fartcoin: Comedy as a Currency

Fartcoin is exactly what it sounds like—a project built around toilet humor and absurdity. While ridiculous on its face, it has managed to capture attention in crypto circles where meme absurdity often translates into liquidity. Traders debating what is the next 100x meme coin sometimes include Fartcoin precisely because of its unapologetically silly identity.

Yet humor alone is not enough. Fartcoin’s long-term prospects depend on whether it can evolve beyond a gag into a self-sustaining community economy. For now, it remains an example of how even the lowest-brow concepts can generate speculation in the right cultural context.

  • Brett (BRETT): The Newer Meme Challenger

Brett is a rising meme coin frequently compared to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Built on strong community backing and meme-first branding, it has shown impressive trading volumes in recent months. For meme hunters asking what is the next 100x meme coin, Brett stands out as a fresh name with momentum.

However, Brett is still early in its lifecycle. Questions remain about whether it can build an enduring community or fade as just another meme rotation. If it manages to secure deeper liquidity and ecosystem integration, Brett could cement itself as a lasting contender in the meme coin economy.

Summary

The search for what is the next 100x meme coin spans engineered presales, cultural mainstays, and absurdist experiments. BullZilla anchors this list with its Progressive Price Engine, staking, and burns that compress supply while engaging the community. Pudgy Penguins and BabyDoge highlight the persistence of meme-NFT and viral brands.

Bonk showcases Solana’s native meme strength. Turbo taps into AI hype, SPX6900 thrives on irony, Fartcoin turns humor into liquidity, and Brett emerges as a new challenger. Together, they prove that meme coins remain one of the most diverse and unpredictable sectors in crypto.

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

Why does BullZilla dominate the conversation?

Because it has a rules-based system that ties pricing, burns, and staking into a verifiable scarcity model.

Can older memes like BabyDoge or Bonk still 100x?

Unlikely from current levels, but their strong liquidity and communities keep them relevant.

What makes absurd coins like SPX6900 or Fartcoin viable?

Their absurdity generates viral attention. Whether that attention lasts is another question.

Why is Brett trending now?

Because it represents a new community-driven meme coin with strong early traction.

Glossary

  • Progressive Price Engine: BullZilla’s mechanism for automatic price increases by funding or time.
  • Roar Burn: Token burn tied to BullZilla’s lore progression.
  • Liquidity Pool: Token reserves that enable swaps on DEXs.
  • Absurdist Branding: Meme strategy focused on humor or randomness.
  • Staking Furnace: BullZilla’s system offers up to 70% APY for locked tokens.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post 8 Meme Coins Whales are Focusing On: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Rally: Analysts Predict Explosive Year-End Gains for BTC and ETH

Crypto Market Rally: Analysts Predict Explosive Year-End Gains for BTC and ETH

BitcoinWorld Crypto Market Rally: Analysts Predict Explosive Year-End Gains for BTC and ETH The cryptocurrency world often feels like a rollercoaster, and recent times have certainly offered some twists. After a period of quiet consolidation, especially during September, many experts are now pointing towards an exciting crypto market rally as the year draws to a close. This isn’t just wishful thinking; it’s based on solid analysis and historical trends that suggest a powerful comeback for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Is the Crypto Market Rally Just Beginning? The Block’s analysis highlights a fascinating pattern: September often proves to be a weaker month for cryptocurrencies. However, the fourth quarter typically brings renewed strength. This observation is crucial because the recent sluggish price action from BTC and ETH has led some to believe the bull run is over. Instead, many analysts interpret the current market as a healthy consolidation phase, not an end to the rally. This perspective suggests that the market is simply gathering momentum. Think of it like a spring being compressed before it releases with force. This consolidation could be laying the groundwork for a significant year-end surge, setting the stage for a potential crypto market rally. Why are Analysts Confident in a Year-End Surge? Adding to this optimistic outlook, Sean Dawson, head of research at dYdX, shared some compelling insights. He observed a notable concentration of BTC call options expiring in December, specifically within the ambitious $140,000 to $200,000 range. This indicates a strong belief among institutional players that Bitcoin could reach unprecedented levels. Furthermore, Dawson’s prevailing forecast for ETH is a rise to between $5,000 and $6,000. These predictions are not arbitrary; they hinge on two critical conditions: sustained strong demand for ETFs and a continued trend toward monetary easing. If these factors align, the momentum for a powerful crypto market rally could be unstoppable. Key Drivers Fueling the Anticipated Crypto Market Rally Several fundamental forces are expected to propel the cryptocurrency market forward. Understanding these drivers is essential for anyone watching the space: Robust ETF Demand: The increasing interest from institutional investors, particularly through Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, is a game-changer. These investment vehicles provide a regulated and accessible way for traditional finance to enter the crypto space, bringing significant capital and legitimacy. Monetary Easing Trends: Central bank policies, especially a shift towards monetary easing (e.g., lower interest rates, quantitative easing), tend to benefit risk assets like cryptocurrencies. When money becomes cheaper and more abundant, investors often seek higher returns in assets with growth potential. Macroeconomic Stability: A stable global economic environment can also contribute to investor confidence, encouraging them to allocate more capital to growth-oriented investments, including digital assets. These converging factors create ideal conditions for a significant crypto market rally as the year progresses. Navigating the Potential Upswing: What Should Investors Consider? While the prospect of a year-end surge is exciting, it’s important for investors to approach the market strategically. Here are some key considerations: Stay Informed: Market dynamics can change rapidly. Continuously monitoring news, analyst reports, and macroeconomic indicators will help you make informed decisions. Understand Volatility: Even during a bull run, cryptocurrencies can experience significant price swings. Be prepared for this inherent volatility and avoid making emotional decisions. Long-Term Perspective: While short-term gains are appealing, many successful crypto investors adopt a long-term outlook, focusing on the underlying technology and adoption trends. Diversification: Spreading your investments across different assets can help mitigate risk. Consider a balanced portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance. Understanding these aspects is key to participating wisely in the potential crypto market rally. In conclusion, the outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum appears increasingly optimistic. Despite the typical September lull, expert analysis, coupled with strong fundamental drivers like ETF demand and monetary easing, suggests a powerful crypto market rally is on the horizon. While past performance is not indicative of future results, the current market signals offer a compelling case for a strong finish to the year for leading cryptocurrencies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What caused the cryptocurrency market’s September lull? A: September has historically been a weaker month for crypto, often attributed to factors like post-summer trading patterns and general market consolidation after stronger summer performance. Q2: What are BTC call options and how do they indicate a rally? A: BTC call options are contracts giving the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy Bitcoin at a specific price (strike price) by a certain date. High concentrations of call options at much higher strike prices suggest that many sophisticated investors anticipate Bitcoin reaching those elevated levels. Q3: How does strong ETF demand impact crypto prices? A: Strong demand for Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) that hold cryptocurrencies brings significant institutional capital into the market. This increased demand can drive up prices due to higher buying pressure and reduced available supply. Q4: What is monetary easing and why is it good for crypto? A: Monetary easing refers to central bank policies, like lowering interest rates or increasing the money supply, to stimulate economic growth. This typically makes traditional investments less attractive, prompting investors to seek higher returns in riskier, growth-oriented assets like cryptocurrencies. Q5: Is it too late to invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum before the predicted rally? A: The decision to invest is personal and depends on individual financial goals and risk tolerance. While analysts predict a rally, market timing is challenging. It’s always recommended to do your own research and consider consulting a financial advisor. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the potential year-end crypto market rally! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum price action. This post Crypto Market Rally: Analysts Predict Explosive Year-End Gains for BTC and ETH first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Gravity
G$0.01113-1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00190885-1.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 19:35
Partager
Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
Binance Coin
BNB$924.83+0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352+0.14%
HAI
HAI$0.008122+2.81%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Partager
Pi Network v23 Testnet Advances, Mainnet Next?

Pi Network v23 Testnet Advances, Mainnet Next?

Pi Network’s upgrade track to protocol version 23 moved through the final Testnet1 stage, according to multiple industry reports published today and yesterday. The outlets describe v23 as the last Testnet1 step before Testnet2 and then Mainnet, aligning with the Core Team’s previously published roadmap. The project’s documentation frames v23 as a Pi-customized stack drawing […] The post Pi Network v23 Testnet Advances, Mainnet Next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4387+0.04%
Pi Network
PI$0.35482+2.40%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425+1.67%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 19:43
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Rally: Analysts Predict Explosive Year-End Gains for BTC and ETH

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Pi Network v23 Testnet Advances, Mainnet Next?

XRP Traders Hit Hard: $11.84M Liquidated as Market Takes Unexpected Turn

Exclusive: AdEx launches AURA API to bring autonomous AI agents on-chain