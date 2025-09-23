8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, Brett, Official Melania, and SPX6900 keep stealing attention, then passing it like a cat toy to the next mover. For readers asking what is the next 100x meme coin, this roundup stacks playful branding with real mechanics and points the spotlight at a live presale built for momentum.

Here is the headline that matters. The BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 3, Phase 4, also known as 3-D, featuring a stage-based pricing model that rewards early buyers based on funding or time triggers. The current stage signals a substantial ROI window toward a published listing target. Every minute delay means a higher entry price.

BullZilla ($BZIL)

Traders hunting for the next 100x meme coin will notice how BullZilla connects price to verifiable triggers. The Mutation Mechanism increases the price when the presale raises an additional $100,000 or when 48 hours pass without such a raise. The live snapshot is simple to digest. Current Stage is 3rd with the tag 404: Whale Signal Detected. Phase is 4th. Current price is 0.00007908 dollars. The presale tally is above 580,000 dollars with more than 1,900 holders and 28 billion tokens sold.

A clear ROI frame helps anyone evaluate what is the next 100x meme coin. Materials indicate a current ROI window of about 6,565.92 percent from Stage 3-D to a listing reference near 0.00527 dollars. At the displayed price, 1,000 dollars equals about 12.645 million tokens. The next scheduled step is an 8.42 percent increase in 4-A from 0.00007908 to 0.00008574 dollars. Public notes also reference a launch marker around 0.00000575 dollars, more than 39,000 dollars raised in the first 24 hours, and over 500,000 dollars raised in September 2025.

Presale advantage matters to readers deciding what is the next 100x meme coin. Consider a 50,000 dollar buy at 0.00007908 dollars. That equals roughly 632,256,000 tokens. If trading later approaches 0.00527 dollars, the paper value would be about 3,331,957 dollars before fees and slippage. Actual outcomes depend on listings, liquidity, spreads, and unlocks. The math is illustrative, not a promise, and it explains the ongoing BullZilla presale hype and steady search interest surrounding Bull Zilla whitelist ROI.

Roadmap, Roars, and Ready-Set-Launch

A practical roadmap reduces guesswork for anyone wondering what the next 100x meme coin will be. BullZilla’s Lore Bible spans 24 chapters, and each chapter triggers a Roar Burn that permanently removes tokens from supply. The HODL Furnace introduces staking after launch, while the Roarblood Vault funds operations and a referral path that offers a 10 percent user bonus on qualifying buys and 10 percent to code owners with vesting.

Launch choreography is built around pressure and pacing. Price increases when the community crosses another 100,000 dollars or when the 48-hour metronome ticks. That countdown supports BullZilla presale FOMO during active weeks and keeps interest high across trending 100x meme coin discussions of 2025.

Dogs ($DOGS)

Dogs play to meme instincts with a clean name and a mascot that works on feeds. The chart often runs in quick bursts, then cools off while new jokes circulate. Liquidity has been solid on peak days, which helps entries and exits feel less like walking on eggshells. In hot weeks, it becomes a regular mention beside the top 100x meme cryptos.

The appeal is straightforward. Simple branding, repeatable surges, and plenty of fan energy. Readers comparing what the next 100x meme coin will find Dogs helpful as a gauge for meme coin ROI growth across risk-on sessions.

GOHOME ($GOHOME)

GOHOME thrives on a simple punchline. The ticker is easy to remember, and the community spins fresh formats that travel quickly. Price action tends to coil, then sprint when volume lands. That behavior attracts momentum traders who enjoy new meme coins with narratives of 100x returns.

The strategy that shows up most often is staged entries. When the coil tightens and chatter rises, GOHOME becomes a candidate in lists tracking the best 100x meme coin September 2025 and broader trending 100x meme coins 2025 stories.

Apecoin ($APE)

Apecoin has blue chip meme gravity. Liquidity is generally deep, and that supports structured trades. When sentiment improves, APE can rally on simple catalysts, such as integrations or new community content. It remains a standard anchor on watchlists for top 100x meme cryptos.

For readers working through what is the next 100x meme coin is, APE often serves as a baseline for comparison. If smaller caps begin to outpace APE while social momentum builds, rotation into those names increases, and meme coin ROI growth cycles can follow.

Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31)

Banana for Scale leans into a classic internet joke. The ticker is quirky, and the meme canvas is vast, which gives creators an endless pool of content. When short clips and chart screenshots start trending together, BANANAS31 can jump with surprising speed.

During active cycles, this coin appears in threads about new meme coins with 100x returns and in lists labeled best 100x meme coin September 2025. Its surges tend to be sharp, so position sizing and stop placement matter.

Brett ($BRETT)

Brett focuses on friendly branding and steady community work. The feed stays lively, which helps maintain liquidity even on quieter market days. That consistency keeps it on shortlists for top 100x meme cryptos when buyers prefer orderly charts.

For readers asking what the next 100x meme coin is, Brett strikes a helpful balance between playful energy and cleaner structure. When catalysts stack, moves can extend longer than expected, especially during trending 100x meme coin windows in 2025.

Official Melania ($MELANIA)

Official Melania lives at the crossroads of celebrity culture and meme finance. Headline sensitivity creates rapid trend shifts that can produce sizable intraday waves. Liquidity can be strong on newsy days, then lighter when chatter cools.

This category rewards disciplined plans. Traders who set entries and exits before volatility arrives tend to fare better. When the feed gets noisy, MELANIA shows up in conversations about new meme coins with 100x returns and BullZilla 100x potential as part of rotation plays.

SPX6900 ($SPX)

SPX6900 embraces gamer humor while tapping into broad crypto culture. The name is irreverent and very shareable, which is ideal for meme virality. Volume often clusters around coordinated community pushes that line up with chart levels.

SPX appears often in lists of top 100x meme cryptos and in threads comparing the best 100x meme coin September 2025 candidates. The chart can swing quickly, so risk controls and staggered entries are helpful.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, what is the next 100x meme coins are BullZilla, Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, Brett, Official Melania, and SPX6900. Each brings a different flavor of narrative, depth, and volatility. Selection comes down to liquidity comfort, community energy, and a plan that sets position sizes before emotions take the wheel.

BullZilla’s 3-D presale, Roar Burns, staking plan, and referral path create a rules-based runway in a market that often relies on vibes alone. The roadmap notes above show how chapters, burns, and countdowns work together to keep focus. Confirm live details and act before the next tick lifts the entry bar.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to find meme coin presale

Start from an official website and verified social channels, then confirm the contract on a reputable blockchain explorer. Read the whitepaper, token allocations, locks, and vesting.

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025

Good candidates publish tokenomics, show progress with on-chain events, and share security notes or audits. Timers and public counters improve transparency.

Which meme coin to buy right now

Pick assets with active communities, steady volume, and a visible catalyst. Plan entries and exits before placing an order.

Which meme coin is going to boom

Booms often follow major listings, high-profile mentions, or coordinated community campaigns. Manage risk because sharp pumps can reverse.

Do meme coins have a future?

Projects with sticky branding, transparent supply mechanics, and consistent community engagement stand the best chance of lasting.

Glossary of Key Terms

Roar Burn: A visible on-chain reduction in supply triggered at chapter milestones.

Referral Path : A program that grants bonus tokens to buyers and rewards to code owners, often with vesting.

Heartbeat: A fixed time interval used to trigger price steps when funding thresholds are not met.

Listing Reference: A price level used in materials to illustrate a future trading target.

Staking Window: A period after launch when holders can lock tokens for rewards.

