Bank of America lists Bitcoin as one of the most disruptive innovations of the millennium

PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018661-13.16%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05635-1.84%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, the global research department of Bank of America released a report that included Bitcoin in the list of the most disruptive technological innovations in the past 1,000 years. The long-term trend chart released by the bank shows that from key breakthroughs in printing to quantum computing, Bitcoin is located in the steep range of the technology acceleration curve, alongside the Internet, microprocessors and electric vehicles, and is regarded as a systematic innovation rather than a purely speculative asset. The report emphasizes that Bitcoin challenges the traditional monetary system through a decentralized architecture and promotes the rapid development of the digital asset industry.

Although Bank of America has not yet opened direct Bitcoin transactions, its CEO Brian Moynihan said that it will quickly integrate cryptocurrency payment services after the regulation is clarified. At the Davos Forum in January this year, he mentioned that if the rules are established to ensure security, the banking system will be involved in the crypto trading business on a large scale.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Nowchain
NOW$0.00767-6.11%
Ethereum
ETH$3,640.75-4.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

Trending News

More

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds