833K Ethereum wait to enter validator program as queue drops to 14 days

Ethereum’s validator queue has more than 833,000 Ether currently awaiting processing to enter staking pools, just 11 days after the second-largest token by market cap hit $4,946, its all-time high level.

According to data from the Ethereum Validator Queue, 833,141 ETH, worth $3.6 billion at current market prices, is pending entry into staking as of Thursday. The estimated wait time is 14 days and 11 hours.

A validator queue is the waiting list for participants who want to become validators to secure the network while earning staking rewards.

Queue numbers remain positive despite weekly decline

Charts tracking entry and exit queues show that in the week starting August 29, the exit queue was at 1.05 million ETH, but has since declined steadily, falling to 831,053 ETH by September 3, nearly 25% less.

Ethereum Validator queue numbers. Source: Validatorqueue





On the entry side, after dipping early in the period, volumes surged to 860,000 on September 2, the highest level recorded since September 2023, following the Shanghai upgrade. The numbers went up by about 15% compared to Monday, and has settled around 833,000 ETH.

Wait exit processing times fell from nearly 19 days on August 29 to about 14 days by September 4, a 26% downtick. Entry wait times followed a similar trajectory, slipping from more than 13 days on August 29 to just under 14 days at the latest count, ignoring a temporary spike to nearly 15 days recorded on Tuesday.

Validator exits do not necessarily mean the token is in a bear phase. Many validators locked Ether at far lower prices when ETH traded between $1,000 and $2,000. Judging from today’s market value that has exceeded $4,400, some participants are unstaking to take profit or in layperson’s terms, sell for gains.

Secondly, ETH holders were required to stake a minimum of 32 ETH to become a validator. Institutions are now merging into validator slots of 2,048 ETH, which requires closing smaller positions before redeploying.

The trader also mentioned that rotation into liquid staking tokens has made exiting validators move funds into derivatives such as stETH, rETH or platforms like Ether.fi and EigenLayer, mostly for liquidity and restaking opportunities.

ETH price in consolidation phase after ATH

Ether traded at $4,420 at the time of this publication, with daily gains of 1% but a weekly decline of about 4.6%. Trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $31.6 billion, slightly going up by a meager 0.4%, which could mean that holders are unsure whether they should keep or sell tokens.

Market observers suggested that smaller buyers have been accumulating coins while whales remain on the sidelines. Without renewed participation from bigger players, there could be a ceiling that will cap its upside momentum.

According to data from SoSoValue, netflows into Ether-based exchange-traded funds on Wednesday were on the red side, with institutions counting $38.24 million outflows. BlackRock’s ETHA fund had the only and by far the largest withdrawal at $151.4 million.

Meanwhile, other asset managers like Fidelity registered $65.7 million inflows in its ETH product, while Grayscale and Bitwise recorded $26.5 million and $20.8 million respectively.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage