Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.09746-2.77%

Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Nowchain
NOW$0.00767-6.11%
Ethereum
ETH$3,640.75-4.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

Trending News

More

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds