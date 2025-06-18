Dow Jones down as Trump rejects quick Israel-Iran ceasefire, RFK Jr. targets Big Pharma

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 01:19
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02041-6.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.86-5.27%

U.S. stocks were down as Trump continues to insist that Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Major U.S. stock indices were down as hopes for a swift resolution to the Israel-Iran conflict continued to fade. On Tuesday, July 17, the Dow Jones fell 130 points, or 0.31%, with healthcare firms leading the declines. At the same time, the S&P 500 dropped 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined by 0.50%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The downturn came after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Tehran, Iran’s capital. The move rattled investors, signaling the possibility of a prolonged conflict. Instead of pushing for a ceasefire, Trump has maintained a firm stance on Iran’s nuclear disarmament, a demand which the regime is unlikely to accept.

In response, oil prices spiked 3%, as investors feared that the escalating conflict could threaten the region’s oil production and trade. Notably, Israel has already attacked major Iranian oil facilities, while traders fear that Iran might close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery.

Still, some economists suggest that a prolonged conflict could prompt the Federeal Reserve to cut interest rates sooner than expected. Historically, sudden spikes in oil prices are considered transitory and not factored into Fed decisions. However, in the current environment, a sustained rise in energy costs could pose a greater threat to jobs and economic growth.

In the current environment, however, a prolonged rise in oil prices could pose a greater threat to jobs and growth. For this reason, the Fed might feel that it needs to lower interest rates to boost the economy.

RFK Jr. takes aim at Big Pharma ads

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing new restrictions on pharmaceutical advertising. The initiative, led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., could disrupt the nearly $10 billion that pharmaceutical companies spend on ads annually.

RFK Jr. plans to require more disclosures in drug advertisements. Industry insiders say the changes could lengthen ad time significantly, potentially making commercials prohibitively expensive to produce and air. Still, the proposal aligns with the administration’s broader Make America Healthy Again campaign and RFK Jr.’s longstanding skepticism toward Big Pharma.

The health secretary’s efforts against ultra-processed foods may be bearing some fruit. Specifically, major food producer Kraft Heinz plans to remove artificial food coloring from major brands. Kool-Aid and Jell-O, among other products, will be free of artificial coloring by 2027.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Nowchain
NOW$0.00767-6.11%
Ethereum
ETH$3,640.75-4.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

Trending News

More

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds