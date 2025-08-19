87% of game developers turn to AI to cut costs

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 09:43
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,6-%2,28
Sleepless AI
AI$0,116-%1,52
Nowchain
NOW$0,00707-%0,28

A recent Google Cloud survey reveals that nearly nine out of ten video game developers now leverage artificial intelligence to cut costs and speed up game development.

In collaboration with The Harris Poll, the study highlights the growing dependence on AI in the gaming industry amid rising budgets, extended development timelines, and frequent workforce reductions.

The survey, which included 615 developers from the U.S., South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden between late June and early July, found that 87% already use AI tools to streamline and automate their workloads.

AI accelerates game development

For game studios, the allure of artificial intelligence is simple: It saves time and money and opens new creative horizons. Developers say AI is now used to do work that once took weeks or even months of human labor.

Common applications of AI in gaming include debugging complex code, testing game mechanics, and checking for errors that could delay releases. Many studios also use AI to generate dialogue for additional characters, produce realistic character voices, and even design entire in-game worlds—fueling a growing AI-driven competition among developers and studios. Tasks that once required teams of writers, artists, and testers can now be completed far more quickly with AI’s assistance, sparking widespread speculation about the future of gaming.

By offloading task-based, or at least repetitive, work onto AI systems, developers can focus on the aspects that define gaming: storylines, characters with depth, game worlds, and in-game innovation. This change is immensely helpful in an industry where gamers crave ever-tighter visuals and more engrossing gameplay.

The study found that 44% of respondents already use AI agents to rapidly analyze and optimize huge volumes of data, including text, audio, video, and code. Not only do these agents speed up pipelines, but they also create greater developer empowerment to act quickly. In practice, this makes it possible for content to go from concept to testing and release far more quickly.

This speed is crucial for an industry under pressure to deliver bigger, slicker games. Big publishers now invest hundreds of millions of dollars in blockbuster games, many of which take more than five years to make. AI offers a means of shortening these cycles without compromising the quality level.

And there is strong confidence in AI’s long-term impact. 94% of surveyed developers expect AI to reduce total development costs sooner or later. With budgets ballooning and profit margins pinching, to a great many in Hollywood, AI is much more than a handy tool; it’s a financial lifeline that could decide which studios live to see the light of the next decade or two.

AI adoption sparks cost, legal, and job concerns in gaming and media

However, there are also risks associated with the rise of AI. Almost one in four developers found it hard to determine the real return on investment from AI tools. Introducing AI systems comes with a costly investment and an already stretched budget.

Even more disturbing is a grey zone of copyright and data ownership. Roughly 63% of respondents were worried about who owns AI-generated content. With laws and licensing systems murky at best, studios could face legal challenges over assets produced with the help of AI tech.

The anxiety is not new. Last year, video game performers went on strike along with Hollywood actors, partly based on concerns that AI might eventually replace human effort and diminish pay. Meanwhile, over 10,000 gaming industry jobs were lost globally as sizable studios were downsized or shut down.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2,473-%3,77
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000275--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+%7,06
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29,42-%2,09
Bitcoin
BTC$113.979,7-%1,03
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000078-%1,26
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113.979,7-%1,03
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG