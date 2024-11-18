Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.18)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓11/18 Update: $BUCK gamestop mascot returns to meme circle $fur puts on Binance hat, and the dog bravely rushes $scihub $RIF $URO hit ATH at night after collective pullback. After waking up, group members still love life sciences $BONK Burning is bonk’s fate, and new highs are a carnival for holders $PUNK3493 is flying all the way, is NFT meme the chosen one today? ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.