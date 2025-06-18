Altman says Meta offered $100 million to poach OpenAI employees but no one jumped ship

PANews June 18 news, according to Bloomberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a podcast that Meta offers up to $100 million in signing bonuses and higher annual salaries to recruit its employees, but "no core employees have accepted the invitation yet." Meta is building a "super intelligence" team and has invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI, appointing its CEO Alexandr Wang to join the team. Altman pointed out that although Meta has ambitions, there is still a gap between its innovation capabilities and culture and OpenAI.

