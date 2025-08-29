9 Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy for High  Returns

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/08/29 01:53
Nowchain
NOW$0.0072+6.98%

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 presents unprecedented opportunities for investors seeking high returns from affordable digital assets. With Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $123,000 in mid-July and the broader crypto market experiencing renewed momentum, many investors are now turning their attention to cheap cryptocurrencies with potential for high returns.

These low-priced cryptocurrencies, often priced below $1, offer an accessible entry point for retail investors seeking to diversify their portfolios without incurring significant upfront costs, especially those in presale or early stages. 

This article highlights nine of the best cheap cryptos to buy now, focusing on projects with strong community backing, innovative features, or promising tokenomics. From meme coins like TOKEN6900 to utility-driven projects like Snorter, we’ve curated a list based on recent market trends and presale performance to help you navigate the volatile crypto landscape.

9 Top Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now- Full Reviews

In the section below, we have reviewed the top nine cheap cryptocurrencies to buy now with high returns in 2025. From hype-driven meme coins to projects with real-world use cases, each token offers a unique way to invest in the market.

TOKEN6900 – The Apex Predator of Meme Markets

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is a new meme coin built on the Ethereum Chain that takes a very different approach to crypto. Instead of promising complicated technology or future utility, this project openly tells us it has no roadmap or use case, just community hype and memes. The project calls itself the “anti-S&P500,” leaning into financial despair and internet culture as its main appeal. 

So far, the token has already gained strong momentum, raising more than $2.7 million in its presale, which officially ended today. However, investors still have a golden opportunity to buy the token at a discounted rate before listing on exchanges by September 3. 

Technically, TOKEN6900 has a total supply of 930,993,091 tokens. Out of this total, 80% are being sold to the public, making it highly accessible compared to projects that allocate large shares to private investors or venture capitalists. The remaining supply is locked to keep things transparent.

TOKEN6900 also offers staking rewards at around 30% APY, giving holders the chance to earn passive income while waiting for the token to list on exchanges. To build trust, its smart contracts and tokenomics have been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, two well-known blockchain security firms.

One of the things that makes TOKEN6900 stand out is its honesty. Many projects promise big innovations they can’t deliver, but TOKEN6900 admits it’s powered purely by “vibe liquidity” and the strength of its community. It doesn’t pretend to solve real-world problems; instead, it aims to capture attention through viral marketing and meme culture.

For risk-tolerant traders, TOKEN6900 could see explosive gains if the community interest continues to grow, making it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns.

Visit TOKEN6900 

Pepenode 

Despite being a fresh launch, Pepenode is already being viewed by numerous publications as one of the best cheap cryptos to buy for high returns in 2025. Central to its viral appeal is its immediate utility idea, giving early participants something tangible to do with their tokens right from day one. 

While most presales leave participants with nothing to do until the launch day, Pepenode flips the script by allowing them to step into its mine-to-earn world, purchase virtual miner nodes, upgrade their facilities, and optimize their rewards immediately after the purchase. 

Staking is another attribute that enriches its overall investment experience. Early participants will be able to use their staking power to boost mining efficiency and rewards. The whole experience feels more like a game, with a sense of activity and progress that keeps the community fully engaged. 

In fact, there’s even the fun of earning any of the top meme coins, especially Fartcoin and Pepe as mining rewards, further widening its appeal among different degen communities. Right now, the project has raised approximately $500k in presale, fueled by community firepower, high-octane meme appeal, and more importantly, instantaneous utility. 

Investor psychology shows that people tend to stick around longer only if they can do something much more tangible with their tokens other than trading. This is precisely why many believe Pepenode could be well-positioned for both short and long-term growth. 

Visit Pepenode

TRON – Decentralized Proof of Stake Blockchain With Smart Contract Functionality

TRON (TRX) is a blockchain project launched in 2017 to facilitate faster and cheaper digital transactions. Unlike some blockchains that charge high fees or struggle with congestion, TRON is known for its high transaction speed and very low costs, which have made it popular for developers building decentralized apps (dApps), especially in gaming, DeFi, and content-sharing platforms.

At the time of writing, TRON’s token, TRX, trades at around $0.35 per TRX/USD. It has performed strongly this year, gaining about 37% year-to-date, and over the past year, it has surged by nearly 122%, putting it ahead of many other large cryptocurrencies.

This consistent growth has made TRON stand out as one of the more stable and affordable blockchain projects on the market. On the charts, TRX is currently testing resistance at $0.37 and holding support near $0.33, showing signs of a strong upward trend.

Overall, TRON’s strengths lie in its scalability and developer-friendly ecosystem. Because the network can handle a large number of transactions quickly, it appeals to projects that need efficiency and low costs.

Many developers in the gaming and entertainment industries choose TRON for these reasons. For investors, TRX offers a balance between affordability and real-world use cases, making it a top cheap crypto to buy for the long term.

Maxi Doge – Dog Themed Meme Coin Trading on a Permanent 1000x Leverage 

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a new Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by Dogecoin, featuring a muscular Shiba Inu mascot to capture the “degen” trader spirit. The project uses a mix of trading contests, leaderboards, and staking rewards to keep the community active and engaged.

For example, holders can stake their tokens to earn daily distributions, while the contests reward users for trading activity and participation. This gamified approach makes the project feel more interactive than many other meme coins, which often rely only on branding.

Maxi Doge also has plans to expand its ecosystem with future trading integrations and community events, though these features are still in early development. From an investment perspective, Maxi Doge offers a low entry price, which makes it appealing for people looking for cheap cryptos with the potential for high returns. 

So far, Maxi Doge has raised over $1.4 million from its presale, indicating the strong hype around this project. One $MAXI is currently priced at just $0.0002535 per token, and it can be bought in exchange for ETH, USDT, BNB, or through a credit/debit bank card.

For traders willing to take a chance on community-driven tokens, Maxi Doge is the crypto of choice to buy right now.

Visit Maxi Doge

Bitcoin Hyper – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Chain 

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new project aiming to improve Bitcoin by making it faster and more efficient. It works as a Layer-2 solution, meaning it builds on top of the Bitcoin network to fix problems like slow transactions and high fees. To do this, Bitcoin Hyper uses the Solana Virtual Machine, which allows for sub-second transaction times, low costs, and support for DeFi apps and smart contracts. 

One of its main attractions for investors is the chance to earn high-staking rewards, which lets holders generate passive income while supporting the network. Bitcoin Hyper is unique due to its combination of Bitcoin’s security with the speed and scalability of Solana-like technology.

It also features tools like a Canonical Bridge for cross-chain swaps and zk-optimizations for added efficiency. These features could make it easier for Bitcoin Hyper to be used in areas such as DeFi, gaming, and other blockchain-based applications.

So far, the project has garnered strong interest from its presale, and it has already raised more than $11.7 million. This early success, which makes Bitcoin Hyper one of the most successful presales of the year, shows that both individual investors and institutions see potential in its approach.

For investors, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as a project that blends hype with real utility. Its affordable presale price, strong fundraising, and focus on scalability position it as one of the best cheap cryptos in the market. 

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

Best Wallet Token – The Ultimate 2025 Crypto Wallet 

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the main token of the Best Wallet ecosystem, a non-custodial crypto wallet that supports more than 60 blockchains. The wallet is non-custodial, meaning users have full control of their own funds, without relying on a third party. The token is currently priced at $0.025525 and has already raised over $15.1 million in its token sale. 

Holding $BEST comes with several benefits as users enjoy lower transaction fees, early access to presales of new tokens, and the ability to earn high staking rewards by locking up their tokens for passive income. 

One thing that makes $BEST attractive is its real utility. With so many blockchains connected, it offers seamless cross-chain transactions, making it easier for users to move assets between different networks. In addition, the wallet provides a secure and simple way to store, manage, and trade crypto. All in all, the team behind Best Wallet certainly plans to make this wallet one of the leading wallets in the crypto market. 

What’s more, because it combines everyday usefulness with affordability, $BEST is seen as a promising token for growth. Its low entry price makes it accessible, while its functions inside the Best Wallet ecosystem give it lasting value, making it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns.

Visit Best Wallet Token

Shiba Inu – Decentralized Community Driven Cryptocurrency Built on the Ethereum Blockchain 

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) started as a meme coin but has grown into a full ecosystem with real use cases. Today, it powers Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain that facilitates faster and cheaper transactions, as well as ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange for trading and staking tokens.

Additionally, it supports a Shiba metaverse project that adds further utility. There is also the SHIB burn program, where tokens are regularly removed from circulation, which reduces supply over time and may help increase value in the long run. 

At the time of writing, $SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001289, which is a very affordable price for small investors looking to invest in this meme coin. And although Shiba Inu performed poorly over the last year, it remains one of the most attractive cheap cryptos out there.

Technical analysis shows the coin is currently near the lower Bollinger Band with an RSI of 29.67, which means it is oversold. In simple terms, this suggests SHIB could be due for a short-term rebound if buying pressure returns.

Combined with its large and loyal community, SHIB has the backing needed to keep developing its ecosystem and driving demand. While market volatility is still a risk, Shiba Inu’s strong community support, active development, and low entry price make it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns. 

Snorter – The Solana Meme Crypto Trading Bot 

Snorter ($SNORT) is a new popular trading bot built into Telegram, making it easy for anyone to use without complicated setups. This bot works on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, giving users access to fast and affordable trading across two major ecosystems.

The bot offers several useful features, as traders can use it for meme coin sniping, which allows them to enter trades early before big price moves. It also supports copy trading, letting beginners follow the strategies of experienced traders. 

Another standout feature is its rug pull detection, which the team claims is accurate about 85% of the time. This tool can help protect users from scam projects, a common risk in the meme coin market. 

So far, Snorter has raised more than $2.9 million in its presale, showing strong community interest. It also offers generous rewards, with up to 120% APY staking, giving holders a chance to earn passive income. 

All in all, with its low price, multi-chain support, and Telegram integration, Snorter Bot is one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns. 

Visit Snorter

SUBBD – The No.1 AI Agent Creator Platform

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is a new crypto project built on the Ethereum blockchain that focuses on the fast-growing creator economy. The platform uses artificial intelligence to provide tools that help creators produce better content more easily.

Some of its key features include voice cloning, which lets creators generate realistic voices, and livestream automation, which helps manage and improve live broadcasts. These tools are designed to save time and make content creation more efficient, especially for independent creators who want quality results without needing expensive equipment or large teams.

SUBBD also has token-gated access, meaning only token holders can use certain features, thereby creating built-in demand for the token. On top of this, investors can earn 20% APY through staking, making it attractive for those looking for passive income. In short, SUBBD is one of the most powerful SocialFi platforms for Web3 creators and investors.

The token is currently priced at $0.05625, and the team behind SUBBD has already raised about $1 million from its presale. Since the creator economy is worth over $11 billion, SUBBD is entering a market with huge potential, and while it is still early-stage, its focus on AI-driven tools and community involvement makes it a promising crypto project. 

Visit SUBBD

Why Should You Buy Cheap Cryptos?

Cheap cryptocurrencies, usually priced under $1, are popular among investors because they offer low entry costs and high growth potential. Just like penny stocks in the equity markets, with just a small amount of money, investors can own large amounts of these tokens, making them attractive for anyone looking to diversify their portfolio or take a chance on high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

Clearly, the biggest advantage of cheap tokens is their upside potential. For example, if a coin priced at $0.01 rises to $0.10, that’s a 1,000% return. Achieving similar gains with expensive tokens like Bitcoin would require far more capital. This is why many retail investors prefer affordable projects, especially presale tokens such as Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900, SUBBD, and Snorter, which combine low entry prices with innovative features and staking rewards.

These tokens also allow for better portfolio diversification, as instead of investing heavily in just one or two major cryptocurrencies, investors can spread their money across multiple low-cost projects.

This increases the chance of holding a big winner while reducing the risk of total loss if one project fails. Another reason for their appeal is the psychological benefit of owning whole tokens. Holding thousands or even millions of tokens feels more rewarding than owning just a small fraction of an expensive coin. This sense of ownership often strengthens community engagement and encourages long-term holding.

Key Factors to Consider Before Buying Cheap Cryptos

The following are some of the key factors to consider before buying cheap cryptos: 

  • Utility and Use Case: When looking for cheap cryptocurrencies to buy, an important factor to consider is the utility of the token. Some tokens, like Snorter Bot, Pepenode, and Best Wallet Token, are built to solve real problems by offering useful tools or services. These types of tokens have a better chance of lasting compared to pure meme coins, which depend mainly on hype and community buzz.
  • Tokenomics: A strong project will explain how tokens are distributed and whether there are features to protect long-term value. For example, TOKEN6900 allocated 80% of its supply to the public presale, showing transparency. Other coins, like Shiba Inu, use token-burning mechanisms to reduce supply and create scarcity.
  • Community and Market Sentiment: Community support is another major factor to consider before buying a cheap crypto because cryptos with large, active communities often see stronger price movements. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram can give a quick view of how engaged and enthusiastic people are about a particular coin. 
  • Liquidity and Market Cap: The Liquidity and market cap of a token matter because, while smaller low-cap tokens may bring higher gains, they come with more volatility, and without enough liquidity, it can be hard to buy or sell without major price swings, which is common in presale projects.
  • Technical Indicators: For established coins such as Shiba Inu or TRON, technical indicators like RSI or Bollinger Bands help traders spot good entry points. 
  • Security and Audits: Prioritize projects audited by reputable firms like Coinsult or SolidProof, as they are safer options to invest in, and they help to reduce scam risks.
  • Staking or APY Offers: Some tokens offer very high staking rewards or APY to attract investors, and while this may sound like easy money, it can be risky because many projects just promise unrealistic returns. So, instead of chasing the highest APY, check if the rewards are supported by real activity or income within the project and only invest in projects with a fair balance between rewards and sustainability.
  • Exit Strategy: Crypto prices move quickly; they can rise in hours and fall just as fast, and that is why every investor needs an exit plan. Decide ahead of time at what point you will take profits, whether it’s when your investment doubles or reaches another target. 
  • Team and Roadmap: The people behind a project are just as important as the token itself. This is because a doxxed team and a clear roadmap enhance credibility, while teams with vague plans increase risk.

Remember, before you invest, always conduct your own research and only invest what you can afford to lose, given the volatile nature of cheap cryptos.

Wrapping Up

To sum up, the nine cryptocurrencies highlighted in the guide, which include: TOKEN6900, Pepenode, TRON, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, Shiba Inu, Snorter Bot, and SUBBD, offer different opportunities for 2025.

Meme coins like TOKEN6900 and Maxi Doge depend mostly on community hype, while projects such as Snorter, Pepenode, and SUBBD focus on real tools for traders and creators. Bigger names like TRON and Shiba Inu already have strong networks and proven use cases.

These tokens are cheap and may deliver high returns, but keep in mind that they also carry higher risks. So, to make smart choices, investors should look at factors like tokenomics, utility, and overall market trends before investing.

Additionally, checking community activity on platforms like X and Telegram can also give useful insight into how people feel about each project. With good research and risk management, investors can take advantage of the growth potential while being prepared for the volatility that comes with low-cap cryptos.

Visit TOKEN6900

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.79%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022689+88.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.63%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Partager
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003007-3.59%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Partager
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.069-8.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano