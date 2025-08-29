9 Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy for High  Returns

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 presents unprecedented opportunities for investors seeking high returns from affordable digital assets. With Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $123,000 in mid-July and the broader crypto market experiencing renewed momentum, many investors are now turning their attention to cheap cryptocurrencies with potential for high returns.
These low-priced cryptocurrencies, often priced below $1, offer an accessible entry point for retail investors seeking to diversify their portfolios without incurring significant upfront costs, especially those in presale or early stages.
This article highlights nine of the best cheap cryptos to buy now, focusing on projects with strong community backing, innovative features, or promising tokenomics. From meme coins like TOKEN6900 to utility-driven projects like Snorter, we’ve curated a list based on recent market trends and presale performance to help you navigate the volatile crypto landscape.
In the section below, we have reviewed the top nine cheap cryptocurrencies to buy now with high returns in 2025. From hype-driven meme coins to projects with real-world use cases, each token offers a unique way to invest in the market.
TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is a new meme coin built on the Ethereum Chain that takes a very different approach to crypto. Instead of promising complicated technology or future utility, this project openly tells us it has no roadmap or use case, just community hype and memes. The project calls itself the “anti-S&P500,” leaning into financial despair and internet culture as its main appeal.
So far, the token has already gained strong momentum, raising more than $2.7 million in its presale, which officially ended today. However, investors still have a golden opportunity to buy the token at a discounted rate before listing on exchanges by September 3.
Technically, TOKEN6900 has a total supply of 930,993,091 tokens. Out of this total, 80% are being sold to the public, making it highly accessible compared to projects that allocate large shares to private investors or venture capitalists. The remaining supply is locked to keep things transparent.
TOKEN6900 also offers staking rewards at around 30% APY, giving holders the chance to earn passive income while waiting for the token to list on exchanges. To build trust, its smart contracts and tokenomics have been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, two well-known blockchain security firms.
One of the things that makes TOKEN6900 stand out is its honesty. Many projects promise big innovations they can’t deliver, but TOKEN6900 admits it’s powered purely by “vibe liquidity” and the strength of its community. It doesn’t pretend to solve real-world problems; instead, it aims to capture attention through viral marketing and meme culture.
For risk-tolerant traders, TOKEN6900 could see explosive gains if the community interest continues to grow, making it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns.
Visit TOKEN6900
Despite being a fresh launch, Pepenode is already being viewed by numerous publications as one of the best cheap cryptos to buy for high returns in 2025. Central to its viral appeal is its immediate utility idea, giving early participants something tangible to do with their tokens right from day one.
While most presales leave participants with nothing to do until the launch day, Pepenode flips the script by allowing them to step into its mine-to-earn world, purchase virtual miner nodes, upgrade their facilities, and optimize their rewards immediately after the purchase.
Staking is another attribute that enriches its overall investment experience. Early participants will be able to use their staking power to boost mining efficiency and rewards. The whole experience feels more like a game, with a sense of activity and progress that keeps the community fully engaged.
In fact, there’s even the fun of earning any of the top meme coins, especially Fartcoin and Pepe as mining rewards, further widening its appeal among different degen communities. Right now, the project has raised approximately $500k in presale, fueled by community firepower, high-octane meme appeal, and more importantly, instantaneous utility.
Investor psychology shows that people tend to stick around longer only if they can do something much more tangible with their tokens other than trading. This is precisely why many believe Pepenode could be well-positioned for both short and long-term growth.
Visit Pepenode
TRON (TRX) is a blockchain project launched in 2017 to facilitate faster and cheaper digital transactions. Unlike some blockchains that charge high fees or struggle with congestion, TRON is known for its high transaction speed and very low costs, which have made it popular for developers building decentralized apps (dApps), especially in gaming, DeFi, and content-sharing platforms.
At the time of writing, TRON’s token, TRX, trades at around $0.35 per TRX/USD. It has performed strongly this year, gaining about 37% year-to-date, and over the past year, it has surged by nearly 122%, putting it ahead of many other large cryptocurrencies.
This consistent growth has made TRON stand out as one of the more stable and affordable blockchain projects on the market. On the charts, TRX is currently testing resistance at $0.37 and holding support near $0.33, showing signs of a strong upward trend.
Overall, TRON’s strengths lie in its scalability and developer-friendly ecosystem. Because the network can handle a large number of transactions quickly, it appeals to projects that need efficiency and low costs.
Many developers in the gaming and entertainment industries choose TRON for these reasons. For investors, TRX offers a balance between affordability and real-world use cases, making it a top cheap crypto to buy for the long term.
Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a new Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by Dogecoin, featuring a muscular Shiba Inu mascot to capture the “degen” trader spirit. The project uses a mix of trading contests, leaderboards, and staking rewards to keep the community active and engaged.
For example, holders can stake their tokens to earn daily distributions, while the contests reward users for trading activity and participation. This gamified approach makes the project feel more interactive than many other meme coins, which often rely only on branding.
Maxi Doge also has plans to expand its ecosystem with future trading integrations and community events, though these features are still in early development. From an investment perspective, Maxi Doge offers a low entry price, which makes it appealing for people looking for cheap cryptos with the potential for high returns.
So far, Maxi Doge has raised over $1.4 million from its presale, indicating the strong hype around this project. One $MAXI is currently priced at just $0.0002535 per token, and it can be bought in exchange for ETH, USDT, BNB, or through a credit/debit bank card.
For traders willing to take a chance on community-driven tokens, Maxi Doge is the crypto of choice to buy right now.
Visit Maxi Doge
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new project aiming to improve Bitcoin by making it faster and more efficient. It works as a Layer-2 solution, meaning it builds on top of the Bitcoin network to fix problems like slow transactions and high fees. To do this, Bitcoin Hyper uses the Solana Virtual Machine, which allows for sub-second transaction times, low costs, and support for DeFi apps and smart contracts.
One of its main attractions for investors is the chance to earn high-staking rewards, which lets holders generate passive income while supporting the network. Bitcoin Hyper is unique due to its combination of Bitcoin’s security with the speed and scalability of Solana-like technology.
It also features tools like a Canonical Bridge for cross-chain swaps and zk-optimizations for added efficiency. These features could make it easier for Bitcoin Hyper to be used in areas such as DeFi, gaming, and other blockchain-based applications.
So far, the project has garnered strong interest from its presale, and it has already raised more than $11.7 million. This early success, which makes Bitcoin Hyper one of the most successful presales of the year, shows that both individual investors and institutions see potential in its approach.
For investors, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as a project that blends hype with real utility. Its affordable presale price, strong fundraising, and focus on scalability position it as one of the best cheap cryptos in the market.
Visit Bitcoin Hyper
Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the main token of the Best Wallet ecosystem, a non-custodial crypto wallet that supports more than 60 blockchains. The wallet is non-custodial, meaning users have full control of their own funds, without relying on a third party. The token is currently priced at $0.025525 and has already raised over $15.1 million in its token sale.
Holding $BEST comes with several benefits as users enjoy lower transaction fees, early access to presales of new tokens, and the ability to earn high staking rewards by locking up their tokens for passive income.
One thing that makes $BEST attractive is its real utility. With so many blockchains connected, it offers seamless cross-chain transactions, making it easier for users to move assets between different networks. In addition, the wallet provides a secure and simple way to store, manage, and trade crypto. All in all, the team behind Best Wallet certainly plans to make this wallet one of the leading wallets in the crypto market.
What’s more, because it combines everyday usefulness with affordability, $BEST is seen as a promising token for growth. Its low entry price makes it accessible, while its functions inside the Best Wallet ecosystem give it lasting value, making it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns.
Visit Best Wallet Token
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) started as a meme coin but has grown into a full ecosystem with real use cases. Today, it powers Shibarium, a Layer 2 blockchain that facilitates faster and cheaper transactions, as well as ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange for trading and staking tokens.
Additionally, it supports a Shiba metaverse project that adds further utility. There is also the SHIB burn program, where tokens are regularly removed from circulation, which reduces supply over time and may help increase value in the long run.
At the time of writing, $SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001289, which is a very affordable price for small investors looking to invest in this meme coin. And although Shiba Inu performed poorly over the last year, it remains one of the most attractive cheap cryptos out there.
Technical analysis shows the coin is currently near the lower Bollinger Band with an RSI of 29.67, which means it is oversold. In simple terms, this suggests SHIB could be due for a short-term rebound if buying pressure returns.
Combined with its large and loyal community, SHIB has the backing needed to keep developing its ecosystem and driving demand. While market volatility is still a risk, Shiba Inu’s strong community support, active development, and low entry price make it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns.
Snorter ($SNORT) is a new popular trading bot built into Telegram, making it easy for anyone to use without complicated setups. This bot works on both the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, giving users access to fast and affordable trading across two major ecosystems.
The bot offers several useful features, as traders can use it for meme coin sniping, which allows them to enter trades early before big price moves. It also supports copy trading, letting beginners follow the strategies of experienced traders.
Another standout feature is its rug pull detection, which the team claims is accurate about 85% of the time. This tool can help protect users from scam projects, a common risk in the meme coin market.
So far, Snorter has raised more than $2.9 million in its presale, showing strong community interest. It also offers generous rewards, with up to 120% APY staking, giving holders a chance to earn passive income.
All in all, with its low price, multi-chain support, and Telegram integration, Snorter Bot is one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now for high returns.
Visit Snorter
SUBBD ($SUBBD) is a new crypto project built on the Ethereum blockchain that focuses on the fast-growing creator economy. The platform uses artificial intelligence to provide tools that help creators produce better content more easily.
Some of its key features include voice cloning, which lets creators generate realistic voices, and livestream automation, which helps manage and improve live broadcasts. These tools are designed to save time and make content creation more efficient, especially for independent creators who want quality results without needing expensive equipment or large teams.
SUBBD also has token-gated access, meaning only token holders can use certain features, thereby creating built-in demand for the token. On top of this, investors can earn 20% APY through staking, making it attractive for those looking for passive income. In short, SUBBD is one of the most powerful SocialFi platforms for Web3 creators and investors.
The token is currently priced at $0.05625, and the team behind SUBBD has already raised about $1 million from its presale. Since the creator economy is worth over $11 billion, SUBBD is entering a market with huge potential, and while it is still early-stage, its focus on AI-driven tools and community involvement makes it a promising crypto project.
Visit SUBBD
Cheap cryptocurrencies, usually priced under $1, are popular among investors because they offer low entry costs and high growth potential. Just like penny stocks in the equity markets, with just a small amount of money, investors can own large amounts of these tokens, making them attractive for anyone looking to diversify their portfolio or take a chance on high-risk, high-reward opportunities.
Clearly, the biggest advantage of cheap tokens is their upside potential. For example, if a coin priced at $0.01 rises to $0.10, that’s a 1,000% return. Achieving similar gains with expensive tokens like Bitcoin would require far more capital. This is why many retail investors prefer affordable projects, especially presale tokens such as Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, TOKEN6900, SUBBD, and Snorter, which combine low entry prices with innovative features and staking rewards.
These tokens also allow for better portfolio diversification, as instead of investing heavily in just one or two major cryptocurrencies, investors can spread their money across multiple low-cost projects.
This increases the chance of holding a big winner while reducing the risk of total loss if one project fails. Another reason for their appeal is the psychological benefit of owning whole tokens. Holding thousands or even millions of tokens feels more rewarding than owning just a small fraction of an expensive coin. This sense of ownership often strengthens community engagement and encourages long-term holding.
The following are some of the key factors to consider before buying cheap cryptos:
Remember, before you invest, always conduct your own research and only invest what you can afford to lose, given the volatile nature of cheap cryptos.
To sum up, the nine cryptocurrencies highlighted in the guide, which include: TOKEN6900, Pepenode, TRON, Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, Shiba Inu, Snorter Bot, and SUBBD, offer different opportunities for 2025.
Meme coins like TOKEN6900 and Maxi Doge depend mostly on community hype, while projects such as Snorter, Pepenode, and SUBBD focus on real tools for traders and creators. Bigger names like TRON and Shiba Inu already have strong networks and proven use cases.
These tokens are cheap and may deliver high returns, but keep in mind that they also carry higher risks. So, to make smart choices, investors should look at factors like tokenomics, utility, and overall market trends before investing.
Additionally, checking community activity on platforms like X and Telegram can also give useful insight into how people feel about each project. With good research and risk management, investors can take advantage of the growth potential while being prepared for the volatility that comes with low-cap cryptos.
Visit TOKEN6900
This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.