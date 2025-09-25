TLDR Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations. The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements. The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets. The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe. Nine major European banks have [...] The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations. The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements. The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets. The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe. Nine major European banks have [...] The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.

9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/25 21:28
Major
MAJOR$0.12989-6.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22508-9.13%

TLDR

  • Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations.
  • The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements.
  • The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets.
  • The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe.

Nine major European banks have united to create a euro-denominated stablecoin, which will be regulated under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The consortium includes financial giants such as ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. This initiative aims to develop a new digital payment solution that provides a competitive alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market.

The new stablecoin will leverage blockchain technology to enable fast, low-cost, and secure cross-border payments. It will also provide 24/7 access to efficient payment processing, which can enhance supply chain management and digital asset settlements, including securities and cryptocurrencies.

Key Features of the Stablecoin Initiative

The banks involved in the project aim to create a trusted European standard for digital payments. According to Floris Lugt, the Digital Assets lead at ING, the project’s goal is to build a new euro-denominated payment infrastructure that utilizes the programmability features of blockchain technology.

“Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure,” Lugt explained. “They offer significant efficiency and transparency.”

By using blockchain, the stablecoin will provide users with instant settlement capabilities and programmable features, enabling more streamlined payments and reducing the operational costs associated with traditional payment systems. The initiative is designed to support both institutional and retail use, enhancing the overall accessibility and adoption of blockchain-based payments across Europe.

Regulatory Compliance and Future Launch

The stablecoin will be regulated under the MiCA framework, which aims to provide legal clarity and ensure that crypto assets and stablecoins are safe for market participants. The regulatory framework is particularly important for European countries looking to create a unified and secure digital finance ecosystem.

The stablecoin consortium has established a company in the Netherlands that plans to be licensed and supervised by the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution.

The stablecoin is expected to be issued in the second half of 2026. This timeline aligns with the broader regulatory push in Europe to create a more transparent and reliable digital financial infrastructure. While the initiative is currently focused on the euro, the consortium is open to future collaborations with additional banks.

Potential Impact on the European Digital Finance Ecosystem

This new euro stablecoin is seen as a critical move to enhance Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments, providing an alternative to the current dominance of US-based stablecoins. The European Union’s regulatory approach to crypto-assets is seen as more progressive compared to other regions, particularly in fostering innovation while ensuring consumer protection.

By offering a European alternative, the banks involved aim to ensure that the region remains competitive in the growing digital finance space. This initiative has the potential to transform the way cross-border payments are made in Europe, particularly in areas such as remittances, trade settlements, and institutional transactions.

The creation of a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin is also a step toward improving the interoperability of digital assets across jurisdictions. This development could be especially useful for businesses operating in the EU that require a reliable and cost-effective way to manage cross-border payments.

The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.8532-15.23%
GET
GET$0.005275-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08161-4.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Partager
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Partager
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000881-5.77%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts