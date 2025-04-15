PA Daily | Binance temporarily stopped withdrawal services due to AWS outage; more than half of the world's 91 central banks oppose BTC strategic reserves

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

According to Ledger Insights, a recent survey on central bank reserves by the Bank for International Settlements showed that in 2024, 15.9% of central bank respondents said they would consider investing in digital assets or currencies within five to ten years. But in the 2025 survey, only 2.1% of central banks considered investing in cryptocurrencies in the same time frame. None of the 91 central banks that manage more than $7 trillion in reserves currently hold digital asset investments. Although no central bank currently sees Bitcoin as a suitable investment category, 23% of central banks said they were unsure and 11.6% said cryptocurrencies are becoming a more credible investment. Regarding the idea of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, only one central bank expressed support, and 50 (59.5%) central banks opposed the idea. However, a considerable number of central banks (33, accounting for 39.3%) expressed uncertainty. The survey was conducted in January and February, prior to Trump's March executive order on the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and the U.S. digital asset reserve. However, he briefly mentioned the idea in an earlier January executive order on digital assets. Although the survey predates the latest round of U.S. tariffs, survey respondents cited protectionist U.S. policies as the biggest risk.

State Street Hong Kong: Plans to increase digital asset management scale to US$5 billion and launch crypto investment application with Galaxy

According to Phoenix.com, State Street Global Asset Management Hong Kong Limited announced that it will launch the crypto and traditional investment application "State Street Galaxy" with Galaxy Asset Management, a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings. It is reported that State Street Hong Kong also stated that it will introduce Galaxy's AI-driven asset allocation model to optimize the proportion of digital assets in traditional asset portfolios, with the goal of increasing the scale of digital asset management to US$5 billion by 2026.

Kyrgyzstan Appoints Changpeng Zhao as National Blockchain Policy and Web3 Strategy Advisor

According to Cointelegraph, the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Binance founder Zhao Changpeng (CZ), appointing him as the official advisor for Kyrgyzstan's national blockchain development, cryptocurrency regulation and Web3 innovation. According to the agreement, CZ will provide guidance to the Kyrgyz government on building a forward-looking digital asset framework, including technical support and policy formulation for blockchain infrastructure. The cooperation also focuses on accelerating talent training and creating a favorable environment for innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 technologies.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Although the inflow of stablecoin funds failed to trigger a significant rally in altcoins, it shows that the industry is still moving forward

According to Matrixport analysis, despite the slowdown, stablecoin funds are still flowing in steadily, reflecting the continued development of the crypto ecosystem. Although it has not triggered a significant rally in altcoins, it shows that the industry is still moving forward. It is worth noting that stablecoin inflows are still growing when the stock and bond markets are facing uncertainty, suggesting that crypto assets are evolving into a more non-correlated asset class. As the debate over tariffs and trade wars continues, the potential application scenarios of cryptocurrencies are becoming more attractive, making the market outlook slightly more optimistic.

Analyst Eugene: The crypto market is still in a bear market and tends to look for shorting opportunities in altcoins during rebounds

Crypto analyst Eugene said that his market judgment in the past month has not worked because the price drivers of the crypto market have shifted from industry-specific to macroeconomic. He used to think he had a keen insight into market trends, but recently he feels a bit off. Since March, his trading volume has dropped by 60-70% on average from before, and is basically at a break-even point. Eugene plans to continue to maintain low trading volume and tight stop loss until the market moves in his favor again. He emphasized that the macro trend of the crypto market has not changed and is still in a bear market. He tends to look for shorting opportunities for non-BTC altcoins when the bear market rebounds because these currencies have not yet reached a deep value range.

CryptoQuant: BTC market risk remains high, with only 24% of circulating supply currently in unrealized loss state

CryptoQuant analyst Crazzyblockk pointed out that despite the correction in Bitcoin prices, market risks remain high. Currently, only 24% of the circulating supply is in an unrealized loss state, indicating that the market has not yet entered a high-confidence re-accumulation phase. Long-term holders absorb downward pressure, which usually indicates a long period of consolidation or further volatility. It is recommended to wait and see and wait for market structure and investor behavior to confirm the direction before making a decision.

Project News

Binance is gradually recovering and re-launching all services, and the withdrawal function has been reopened

Binance announced that all services are gradually being restored and put back online, and the withdrawal function has been reopened. Earlier news said that Binance had suspended withdrawal services due to AWS outages.

Obol Collective may launch OBOL token on May 15

The distributed validator technology project Obol Collective may launch its token $OBOL on May 15, 2025. Earlier news said that Obol Collective will airdrop 7.5% of OBOL tokens to Ethereum node operators.

Ethereum Foundation member: ERC-7786 will improve cross-chain messaging, and related discussions will be held on April 16

Joshrudolf.eth, a member of the Ethereum Foundation, said that only a few key technologies are needed to solve 95% of Ethereum's cross-chain user experience problems, among which cross-chain messaging is one of the core. ERC-7786 proposes to integrate messaging standards through a unified API, aiming to provide a secure cross-chain messaging interface for decentralized applications. Currently, the discussion of ERC-7786 will be held on April 16.

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Terra officially issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for submitting cryptocurrency loss claims to the Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Liquidation Trust Fund is 23:59 ET on May 16, 2025 (11:59 Beijing time on May 17, 2025). Creditors must submit their eligible cryptocurrency loss claims before this date. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, increasing the block limit by 4%

With the implementation of SIMD-0207, Solana engineers have increased the chain's block size by 4%, SolanaFloor reported. This change allows more data to be packed into Solana blocks, theoretically allowing more transactions to be packed into a single block, thereby increasing the network's transaction throughput. SIMD-0207, originally proposed by Anza engineer Andrew Fitzgerald, has been successfully implemented on the chain, raising Solana's block limit to 50 million CUs, an increase of 4%. Increasing the network's block limit is just a small step on Solana's expansion roadmap. Future network governance proposals and upgrades will target continuous, incremental improvements to help Solana grow. For example, SIMD-0256 intends to further increase the block limit to 60 million CUs, a 25% increase from the level before SIMD-0207 was implemented.

EigenLayer will launch a slashing mechanism on the mainnet on April 17

According to official news, Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer announced that the slashing mechanism will be launched on the mainnet on April 17, and the Active Verification Service (AVS) will be able to build verifiable, trustless applications; at the same time, operators and stakers need to take responsibility. Slashing is a way for the PoS protocol to economically punish a node or a group of nodes for executing a strategy that can be proven to be different from the given protocol specification.

Coinbase Prime to End Custody Support for 49 Assets by the End of This Month

Coinbase Institutional announced that Coinbase Prime will terminate its custody support for 49 assets at the end of this month. The platform regularly evaluates the assets it supports to ensure that they continue to meet platform standards. These 49 assets include: VideoCoin (VID), Coffee Token (CFT), BOSAGORA (BOA), FISCO Coin (FSCC), Sentinel protocol (UPP), Cellframe (CELL), Ideaology (IDEA), Dorayaki (DORA), CPUCoin (CPU), SIREN (SI), Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE), UREEQA Token (URQA), Oraichain Token (ORAI), UniLend Finance (UFT), Carry (CRE), 0chain (ZCN), Nord Finance (NORD), MahaDAO (MAHA), YOP (YOP), Unipilot (PILOT), QASH (QASH), SparkPoint (SRK), Telcoin (TEL), MixMarvel (MIX), OnX Finance (ONX), EMBLEM (EMB), Newscrypto (NWC), Compound DAI (CDAI), NFTrade Token (NFTD), pNetwork (PNT), E-RADIX (EXRD), EDDASwap (EDDA), IndexedFinance (NDX), RioDeFi (RFUEL) GMO Internet (GYEN), 1717 Bissonnet (1717), The Edison (edsn), Draper Garland Apartments (gfdg), Forest Crossing Apartments (gffc), Hello Albemarle (hlab), Hello Flatbush (hlfb), Hello Lenox (hllx), Hello Nostrand (hlno) Lakehouse Oakland (lhok), Nottingham Village (ntvl), Core Fund (rscp), Value Fund (rsva), The Verge at Summer Park Apartments (tvsp), Tower 27 (twr27).

Important data

Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

According to The Defiant, Bitcoin has performed well in all time periods, outperforming the S&P 500 every year for the past 14 years. During this period, Bitcoin achieved a return of approximately 7.2 million%, far exceeding the 116% return of gold and the 306% return of the S&P 500. In a shorter time period, Bitcoin's return over the past two years was 173%, further consolidating its dominance over traditional investment assets such as gold and the S&P 500.

A whale withdrew 1,500 BTC worth $128 million from OKX in the past 20 hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale withdrew 1,500 BTC (worth $128 million) from OKX in the past 20 hours.

A certain address deposited 710,000 AVAX to Coinbase, with an estimated loss of $12.19 million

According to The Data Nerd, wallet 0xc9f deposited 710,000 AVAX (about $14.49 million) into Coinbase early this morning. The address received these tokens three months ago, when they were worth $26.68 million.

A whale who participated in IC0 sold another 612 ETH and currently still holds 29,577 ETH

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, two days later, the "OG whale with 100,000 ETH in IC0 in 2015" sold 612 ETH (1 million USD) again, with the cost as low as 0.31 USD. He currently still holds 29,577 ETH (47.98 million USD). At the frequency of selling ~630 ETH every two days, it will take nearly three months to sell the remaining part.

In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

According to Cointelegraph, according to the "Enterprise Bitcoin Adoption in the First Quarter of 2025" released by Bitwise, in the first quarter of 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, an increase of 16.11% from the previous quarter, bringing the total bitcoin holdings of listed companies to 688,000, accounting for 3.28% of the total supply of 21 million bitcoins. The number of listed companies holding Bitcoin reached 79, an increase of 17.91% from the previous quarter, and 12 new companies purchased Bitcoin in the quarter.