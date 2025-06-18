Data: The Korean won crypto trading volume will reach $663 billion in 2025, second only to the US dollar

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Kaiko data, by 2025, the volume of crypto transactions denominated in Korean won (KRW) reached $663 billion, making it the world's second largest cryptocurrency market, following the U.S. dollar (US$832 billion). About one-third of adults in South Korea hold crypto assets, twice as much as in the United States, indicating that their influence in politics and the economy continues to grow. However, structural problems such as market fragmentation, low adoption of stablecoins, and "Kimchi premium" still restrict institutional participation and product innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.