92 crypto-related ETPs in the works: ‘Floodgates to open soon’

The exchange-traded funds look to track everything from Solana to XRP to Dogecoin, which combined make up trillions of dollars of the crypto market.

There are now at least 92 crypto exchange-traded products awaiting a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) are the most sought-after crypto assets, with SOL having eight ETF applications pending and XRP having seven, according to new data from Bloomberg Intelligence’s ETF analyst James Seyffart.

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst, posted on April 21 that 72 crypto-related ETFs are pending with the SEC, meaning another 20 ETFs have been filed in the past four months.

