Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $216 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on June 18 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 17, Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs reached US$216 million, achieving net inflows for the seventh consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock IBIT led with US$639 million, with a cumulative net inflow of US$50.672 billion; Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of US$208 million, and the historical cumulative amount was still US$11.393 billion. At present, the total net asset value of BTC spot ETFs is US$128.18 billion, accounting for 6.18% of the Bitcoin market value, and the cumulative net inflow reached US$46.26 billion.

