A criminal gang was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment for illegally raising more than 10 million yuan by using the bait of "contract speculation"

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the public account of the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate, a criminal gang used the bait of "contract speculation" to invest in virtual currencies and get high returns, and illegally absorbed a total of more than 10 million yuan in public deposits. The amount was huge, and the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate filed a public prosecution for the crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. After review, the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate believed that the criminal gang's behavior had violated the "Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China" and was found to have committed a joint crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. They were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment and fined.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.