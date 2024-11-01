Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!
📅 11/1 Update:
-Dramas on the chain are staged one after another, $ACT Dev backstabbed the community, dumped the market and sold the goods, causing public outrage;
- A whale with $30 million in assets created $RIPETH, which had a market value of no more than 20M and then ran away;
- $RIPSOL appears on the Ethereum new coin list, $SKY $COPIUM has the same name and it is difficult to distinguish the real from the fake!
⚠️ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!