Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest dumps second batch of Circle shares

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:05
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000101-28.36%
ARK
ARK$0.4264-6.28%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is still cashing in on its early bet on stablecoin issuer Circle, unloading another sizable chunk of its CRCL shares amid the stock’s post-IPO rally.

According to portfolio disclosures dated June 17, the investment management firm has sold an additional $44.8 million worth of CRCL stock. The dump comes just a day after its first-ever sale of the shares, when it offloaded approximately $51.7 million worth.

As with the previous sale, the latest round was spread across three of Ark’s ETFs, including ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The breakdown includes 208,654, 65,320, and 24,134 CRCL shares sold from each fund, respectively.

The back-to-back sales suggest Ark is locking in profits as the Circle stock continues its post-IPO surge. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, CRCL has skyrocketed nearly 400%, briefly touching $165 earlier this week.

At press time, the stock trades at $149.15, down roughly 1.26% in the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data. However, pre-market data shows a slight rebound to $154.23, up 3.41%.

When combined with the previous day’s sale of 342,658 shares, Ark has now trimmed a total of roughly 642,000 CRCL shares across its funds. Despite the profit-taking, the firm’s remaining position is still significant. 

Ark Invest previously purchased 4.5 million of the CRCL shares and still holds around 3.9 million, worth approximately $575 million at current prices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Nowchain
NOW$0.00784-1.13%
Ethereum
ETH$3,646.58-4.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

Trending News

More

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Huaxing Capital plans to apply to expand its existing license to digital asset business and increase investment in industry infrastructure, on-chain ecology and RWA.

Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds