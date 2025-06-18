OpenPayd and Circle announce partnership to integrate stablecoins with fiat currencies

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Fintech Times, financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd has reached a cooperation with Circle. OpenPayd will use the infrastructure of Circle Wallets to provide a unified fiat currency and stablecoin infrastructure layer for global enterprises. This means that its corporate customers will be able to transfer and manage funds globally through traditional banking channels and blockchain-based networks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.