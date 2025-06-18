James Wynn’s side wallet reportedly dumps massive MOONPIG supply

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:30
Moonpig
MOONPIG$0,003626-5,54%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,0216-8,62%
Movement
MOVE$0,1302-7,79%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0003209-4,94%

A wallet allegedly linked to James Wynn has offloaded over 10 million Moonpig tokens — a strategic de-risking or a desperate move to recover from recent liquidations?

According to blockchain analyst @DataC5821, the wallet in question dumped approximately 10.9 million Moonpig (MOONPIG) tokens worth $120.2K. On-chain data shows a rapid sequence of sell transactions clustered around the $14 million to $10 million market cap range, culminating in a crash to approximately $9.5 million at the time of reporting. Since then, the market cap has rebounded slightly, currently standing at $9.9 million.

One user suggested the sell-off may have been part of Wynn’s broader portfolio strategy, noting that he had recently told his followers on X — in a post that has since been deleted — that he was de-risking in response to escalating geopolitical tensions.

The analyst sarcastically responded that Wynn tends to “de-risk” only after getting liquidated on Hyperliquid, implying that the MOONPING dump may have had less to do with global events and more to do with covering personal trading losses.

Whether driven by geopolitical risks or not, the recent sell-off follows Wynn’s reported $100 million liquidation on Hyperliquid in late May, triggered when Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below $105,000. However, it’s still unclear whether Wynn actually incurred those losses. On June 13, crypto analyst Dethective challenged this narrative, suggesting that Wynn’s losses were not actual cash outs but rather reflected trading against his own positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa is monitoring a whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH on-chain at high slippage. On July 28th, he purchased 5,073.16
Nowchain
NOW$0,00784-1,13%
Ethereum
ETH$3 646,58-4,99%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:33
Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:05
Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:26

Trending News

More

The whale who bought $20.08 million worth of ETH at a high slippage price has now suffered a loss of $1.645 million.

Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus.

Huaxing Capital plans to apply to expand its existing license to digital asset business and increase investment in industry infrastructure, on-chain ecology and RWA.

Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds