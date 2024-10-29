Crypto 2025 Prediction: RWA will increase at least 3 times, 95% of memes will go directly to zero

PANews
2024/10/29 16:50
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000514-7.65%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001011-11.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937--%
Allo
RWA$0.003495-0.17%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008805-1.12%

Author: @Defi_Warhol

Translation: Joy, PANews

The clock of 2024 has entered the last quarter, and the crypto community has begun to look forward to the arrival of 2025. After all, the general consensus is that we will have the opportunity of a bull market in 2025. Crypto opinion leader Defi_Warhol took the lead in sharing his predictions for 2025.

Predictions for 2025:

1/ Chain Abstraction will be the next big game changer that will help Web3 reach the next billion users. Projects focused on chain abstraction (like Particle) will do very well.

2/ DeFi will continue to grow as more TradFi institutions integrate decentralized services into their products. I expect lending, borrowing, and staking platforms to become accessible to everyday consumers.

3/ Stablecoins will become the most commonly used product in Web3. Stablecoin issuers will become one of the most profitable companies in the world.

4/ More physical assets (like real estate, fine art, commodities, etc.) will be tokenized on the blockchain, allowing fractional ownership and increasing liquidity. I expect the RWA market to grow at least 3x by 2025.

5/ GameFi will become mainstream rather than niche, and big companies like Rockstar will start integrating Web3 features into their games.

6/ DAOs will increasingly become a popular governance model for private companies and NGOs, giving people greater control over decision-making.

7/ The airdrop is coming to an end in its current form because its value has been decreasing over time due to too many "wool parties" participating. I expect the way projects reward the community will change.

8/ Regardless of the election outcome, regulation will become clearer. Cryptocurrencies have become too powerful and influential, and many big names are advocating for friendlier regulation.

9/ After the bull market reaches its peak, 95% of memecoins will go straight to zero. The few remaining ones will transform into cult-like memes and survive the next cycle.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09681-3.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:21
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
Bitcoin
BTC$115,771.85-1.95%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001-37.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:08
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03

Trending News

More

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder