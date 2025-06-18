GENIUS Act could bring trillions in institutional crypto capital: experts weigh in

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:06
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03842-8.39%

Genius Act clears U.S. Senate, signaling a major shift in stablecoin regulation.

The passage of the landmark Genius Act in the U.S. Senate has signaled a major shift in crypto regulation. According to industry experts, the change it could bring is hard to overstate. Stablecoins are on track to become part of a core trillion-dollar industry and transform everyday life for consumers.

Ira Auerbach, Head of Tandem at Offchain Labs, believes this regulatory clarity removes a major roadblock for adoption. The Genius Act has the potential to bring billions in institutional capital into the industry, already validated by the Circle IPO. He said in a note sent to crypto.news:

This capital inflow will be transformative for the entire decentralized finance space, says Erbil Karaman, Co-Founder of Huma Finance. It will elevate stablecoins from speculative tools to “indispensable financial infrastructure,” he believes.

Genius Act to boost global adoption

Regulatory clarity is what major institutions have been waiting for, said John McCarthy, General Counsel at the DeFi lending protocol Morpho. This applies not just to U.S. firms, but also to institutions around the world.

Other countries are already watching developments in the U.S., said Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands. Hong Kong, where the gaming company is headquartered, was an early mover, but now needs to act decisively, Auyang explained.

Stablecoins will transform everyday life

Stablecoin regulation unlocks the potential for companies to create products that reach millions, said Stephane Gosselin, CEO of OneBalance. These products will soon resemble traditional apps more than complex DeFi protocols.

This growing adoption could transform everyday life for consumers, said Lane Rettig, Head of Research at the NEAR Foundation. One promising use case is remittances—but Rettig emphasized that regulators must leave room for startups to innovate.

Stablecoins could become a risk to privacy

Wider stablecoin adoption also creates a tangible risk to privacy, with some comparing them to central bank digital currencies. Rob Viglione, Co-Founder of Horizen Labs, one of the earliest zero-knowledge projects, launched in 2017, warns that privacy must be built into any stablecoin framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:49
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2082-11.70%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:55

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?

Bitcoin mining faces surging power demands and record-low fees