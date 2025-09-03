$99,004,973 XRP Added to Coinbase Supply: Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:17
Movement
MOVE$0.1201+3.00%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21482+3.47%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05465+3.13%
XRP
XRP$2.8688+2.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01778+0.55%

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has seen the addition of 35,122,576 XRP worth $99,004,973 to its supply.

This comes as a whale deposited the said XRP stash to the crypto exchange in recent hours. According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, 35,122,576 XRP worth $99,004,973 was transferred from an unknown wallet to the Coinbase crypto exchange.

This follows a trend of large transactions seen for XRP at September’s start. On Sept. 1, Whale Alert reported 236,982,903 XRP worth $654,339,020 and 257,105,694 XRP worth $706,032,885 transferred between unknown wallets apart from a massive 1 billion XRP unlock by Ripple.

You Might Also Like

On Sept. 1, Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP in its usual manner from its escrow in three tranches of 500 million XRP, 300 million XRP and 200 million XRP.

XRP was trading higher at $2.84 at the time of writing.

Crypto wins as SEC, CFTC issue joint statement

According to crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC have issued a joint statement in a rare move clarifying that SEC and CFTC-registered exchanges are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.

You Might Also Like

The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk have announced a cross-agency initiative in furtherance of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint to coordinate efforts regarding the process for enabling the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” Terrett cited SEC Chairman Paul Atkins’ statement.

Source: https://u.today/99004973-xrp-added-to-coinbase-supply-details

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward