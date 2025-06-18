Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by 7.6539 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 33 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 18 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it purchased 7.6539 bitcoins for 600,000 pounds through its Gibraltar subsidiary Forza Gibraltar, with an average price of about 78,391.41 pounds per bitcoin. After this increase, the company's total bitcoin reserves reached 32.8931, with a total value of about 2.56 million pounds (3.45 million U.S. dollars). Coinsilium said that all acquisitions follow its Bitcoin treasury policy. The company established a special subsidiary in 2025 to implement the Bitcoin reserve strategy, and the current average cost of holdings is 79,396.80 pounds per bitcoin.

