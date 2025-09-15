A $2.4M Flash Loan Attack Explained

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:33
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001301-4.89%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07996+299.80%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.189-4.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016957-4.13%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-8.11%
Sep 15, 2025 at 13:25 // News

The Shibarium bridge, a layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, was recently targeted in a sophisticated flash loan attack, resulting in the drainage of approximately $2.4 million, according to the report by Coinidol.com.


The attack exploited a vulnerability that allowed the hacker to gain temporary control over a majority of the network’s validators.

How the attack unfolded


The exploit began when the attacker used a flash loan to borrow 4.6 million BONE tokens, which are the governance tokens for the Shibarium network. This maneuver gave the attacker a two-thirds majority of the validator voting power. The maneuver is vividly seen on the BONE price chart (below). With this control, the attacker was able to approve a malicious transaction, draining assets including 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens from the bridge. These stolen funds were then used to repay the flash loan.




The attack affected both
SHIB and BONE prices. Currently SHIB is trading at $0.0000130, and BONE is $0.19336.

Aftermath and response


Following the attack, the Shiba Inu team acted swiftly. They paused staking and unstaking functions to prevent further losses and secured the remaining funds in a multisig cold storage wallet. They also brought in blockchain security firms, including Hexens and PeckShield, to conduct a forensic investigation into the breach.


Additionally, a large amount of stolen K9 tokens, worth approximately $700,000, was rendered unsellable after the K9 Finance DAO blacklisted the hacker’s wallet address. This action effectively froze the tokens and prevented the attacker from cashing them out.


The Shiba Inu team has also indicated they are open to negotiating with the hacker, offering a potential bounty for the return of the stolen assets.



Bold attacks


Brazen attacks are becoming more frequent. Last week Coinidol.com reported on the attack on the Venus Protocol. The incident began when hackers exploited a vulnerability, though the platform itself was not breached. The stolen funds were quickly identified, and the Venus community and development team mobilized to propose an emergency measure. Read full story on how Venus Protocol successfully recovered millions stolen.

Source: https://coinidol.com/shibarium-bridge-hacked/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-11.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209-2.56%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,874.09-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.43%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9556-1.67%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.