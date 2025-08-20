A-ADS: The Veteran Crypto Ad Network Betting on Privacy in a Data-Hungry World

Introduction In an online economy where advertising has become synonymous with personal data collection, one network has consistently defied the trend. Founded in 2011, AADS (Anonymous Ads) is one of the world’s oldest crypto advertising platforms. At a time when Bitcoin was barely known outside niche forums, AADS launched with a mission: to provide publishers …

