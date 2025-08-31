A Beginner's Guide to Code Coverage for Go Integration Tests

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/31 20:00
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0003-21.05%
LightLink
LL$0.01295--%

Code coverage tools help developers determine what fraction of a source code base is executed (covered) when a given test suite is executed.

\ Go has for some time provided support (introduced in the Go 1.2 release) to measure code coverage at the package level, using the "-cover" flag of the “go test” command.

\ This tooling works well in most cases, but has some weaknesses for larger Go applications. For such applications, developers often write “integration” tests that verify the behavior of an entire program (in addition to package-level unit tests).

\ This type of test typically involves building a complete application binary, then running the binary on a set of representative inputs (or under production load, if it is a server) to ensure that all of the component packages are working correctly together, as opposed to testing individual packages in isolation.

\ Because the integration test binaries are built with “go build” and not “go test”, Go’s tooling didn’t provide any easy way to collect a coverage profile for these tests, up until now.

\ With Go 1.20, you can now build coverage-instrumented programs using “go build -cover”, then feed these instrumented binaries into an integration test to extend the scope of coverage testing.

\ In this blog post we’ll give an example of how these new features work, and outline some of the use cases and workflow for collecting coverage profiles from integration tests.

Example

Let’s take a very small example program, write a simple integration test for it, and then collect a coverage profile from the integration test.

\ For this exercise we’ll use the “mdtool” markdown processing tool from gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool. This is a demo program designed to show how clients can use the package gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/markdown, a markdown-to-HTML conversion library.

Set up for mdtool

First let’s download a copy of “mdtool” itself (we’re picking a specific version just to make these steps reproducible):

$ git clone https://gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool.git ... $ cd mdtool $ git tag example e210a4502a825ef7205691395804eefce536a02f $ git checkout example ... $

A simple integration test

Now we’ll write a simple integration test for “mdtool”; our test will build the “mdtool” binary, then run it on a set of input markdown files. This very simple script runs the “mdtool” binary on each file from a test data directory, checking to make sure that it produces some output and doesn’t crash.

$ cat integration_test.sh #!/bin/sh BUILDARGS="$*" # # Terminate the test if any command below does not complete successfully. # set -e # # Download some test inputs (the 'website' repo contains various *.md files). # if [ ! -d testdata ]; then   git clone https://go.googlesource.com/website testdata   git -C testdata tag example 8bb4a56901ae3b427039d490207a99b48245de2c   git -C testdata checkout example fi # # Build mdtool binary for testing purposes. # rm -f mdtool.exe go build $BUILDARGS -o mdtool.exe . # # Run the tool on a set of input files from 'testdata'. # FILES=$(find testdata -name "*.md" -print) N=$(echo $FILES | wc -w) for F in $FILES do   ./mdtool.exe +x +a $F > /dev/null done echo "finished processing $N files, no crashes" $

\ Here is an example run of our test:

$ /bin/sh integration_test.sh ... finished processing 380 files, no crashes $

\ Success: we’ve verified that the “mdtool” binary successfully digested a set of input files… but how much of the tool’s source code have we actually exercised? In the next section we’ll collect a coverage profile to find out.

Using the integration test to collect coverage data

Let’s write another wrapper script that invokes the previous script, but builds the tool for coverage and then post-processes the resulting profiles:

$ cat wrap_test_for_coverage.sh #!/bin/sh set -e PKGARGS="$*" # # Setup # rm -rf covdatafiles mkdir covdatafiles # # Pass in "-cover" to the script to build for coverage, then # run with GOCOVERDIR set. # GOCOVERDIR=covdatafiles \   /bin/sh integration_test.sh -cover $PKGARGS # # Post-process the resulting profiles. # go tool covdata percent -i=covdatafiles $

Some key things to note about the wrapper above:

  • it passes in the “-cover” flag when running integration_test.sh, which gives us a coverage-instrumented “mdtool.exe” binary
  • it sets the GOCOVERDIR environment variable to a directory into which coverage data files will be written
  • when the test is complete, it runs “go tool covdata percent” to produce a report on percentage of statements covered

\ Here’s the output when we run this new wrapper script:

$ /bin/sh wrap_test_for_coverage.sh ...     gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool coverage: 48.1% of statements $ # Note: covdatafiles now contains 381 files.

Voila! We now have some idea of how well our integration tests work in exercising the “mdtool” application’s source code.

\ If we make changes to enhance the test harness, then do a second coverage collection run, we’ll see the changes reflected in the coverage report. For example, suppose we improve our test by adding these two additional lines to integration_test.sh:

./mdtool.exe +ty testdata/README.md  > /dev/null ./mdtool.exe +ta < testdata/README.md  > /dev/null

\ Running the coverage testing wrapper again:

$ /bin/sh wrap_test_for_coverage.sh finished processing 380 files, no crashes     gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool coverage: 54.6% of statements $

We can see the effects of our change: statement coverage has increased from 48% to 54%.

Selecting packages to cover

By default, “go build -cover” will instrument just the packages that are part of the Go module being built, which in this case is the gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool package. In some cases however it is useful to extend coverage instrumentation to other packages; this can be accomplished by passing “-coverpkg” to “go build -cover”.

\ For our example program, “mdtool” is in fact largely just a wrapper around the package gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/markdown, so it is interesting to include markdown in the set of packages that are instrumented.

\ Here’s the go.mod file for “mdtool”:

$ head go.mod module gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool  go 1.17  require (     github.com/pkg/browser v0.0.0-20210911075715-681adbf594b8     gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/markdown v0.0.0-20211110145824-bf3e522c626a )

\ We can use the “-coverpkg” flag to control which packages are selected for inclusion in the coverage analysis to include one of the deps above. Here’s an example:

$ /bin/sh wrap_test_for_coverage.sh -coverpkg=gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/markdown,gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool ...     gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/markdown   coverage: 70.6% of statements     gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool coverage: 54.6% of statements $

Working with coverage data files

When a coverage integration test has completed and written out a set of raw data files (in our case, the contents of the covdatafiles directory), we can post-process these files in various ways.

Converting profiles to ‘-coverprofile’ text format

When working with unit tests, you can run go test -coverprofile=abc.txt to write a text-format coverage profile for a given coverage test run.

\ With binaries built with go build -cover, you can generate a text-format profile after the fact by running go tool covdata textfmt on the files emitted into the GOCOVERDIR directory.

\ Once this step is complete, you can use go tool cover -func=<file> or go tool cover -html=<file> to interpret/visualize the data just as you would with go test -coverprofile.

\ Example:

$ /bin/sh wrap_test_for_coverage.sh ... $ go tool covdata textfmt -i=covdatafiles -o=cov.txt $ go tool cover -func=cov.txt gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:40:     readFromStdin   100.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:44:     readFromFile    80.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:54:     readFromWeb 0.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:64:     readInput   80.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:74:     extractText 100.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:88:     writePreamble   100.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:111:    writePostamble  100.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:118:    handler     0.0% gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool/main.go:139:    main        51.6% total:                          (statements)    54.6% $

Merging raw profiles with ‘go tool covdata merge’

Each execution of a “-cover” built application will write out one or more data files to the directory specified in the GOCOVERDIR environment variable. If an integration test performs N program executions, you’ll wind up with O(N) files in your output directory.

\ There is typically a lot of duplicated content in the data files, so to compact the data and/or combine data sets from different integration test runs, you can use the go tool covdata merge command to merge profiles together. Example:

$ /bin/sh wrap_test_for_coverage.sh finished processing 380 files, no crashes     gitlab.com/golang-commonmark/mdtool coverage: 54.6% of statements $ ls covdatafiles covcounters.13326b42c2a107249da22f6e0d35b638.772307.1677775306041466651 covcounters.13326b42c2a107249da22f6e0d35b638.772314.1677775306053066987 ... covcounters.13326b42c2a107249da22f6e0d35b638.774973.1677775310032569308 covmeta.13326b42c2a107249da22f6e0d35b638 $ ls covdatafiles | wc     381     381   27401 $ rm -rf merged ; mkdir merged ; go tool covdata merge -i=covdatafiles -o=merged $ ls merged covcounters.13326b42c2a107249da22f6e0d35b638.0.1677775331350024014 covmeta.13326b42c2a107249da22f6e0d35b638 $

The go tool covdata merge operation also accepts a -pkg flag that can be used to select out a specific package or set of packages, if that is desired.

\ This merge capability is also useful to combine results from different types of test runs, including runs generated by other test harnesses.

Wrap-up

That covers it: with the 1.20 release, Go’s coverage tooling is no longer limited to package tests, but supports collecting profiles from larger integration tests. We hope you will make good use of the new features to help understand how well your larger and more complicated tests are working, and which parts of your source code they are exercising.

\ Please try out these new features, and as always if you encounter problems, file issues on our GitHub issue tracker. Thanks.

By Than McIntosh

\ Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

\ This article is available on The Go Blog under a CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4371+10.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001778-0.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

The bank, which holds more in retail customer deposits than any other in Japan, is aiming to attract younger users with the move.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10099-2.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-0.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261-1.79%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 01:11
Partager
Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een opvallend patroon in de Hash Ribbons indicator is uitgelicht door een analist. Analist Crypto Rover deelde op 30 augustus 2025 via X een grafiek waarin drie opeenvolgende buy signalen zichtbaar zijn. Dit is een zeldzame gebeurtenis die in eerdere marktcycli samenhing met sterke prijsstijgingen van Bitcoin. De Bitcoin koers bleef daarbij dicht bij belangrijke steunzones, waardoor de signalen extra betekenis kregen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Bitcoin koers krijgt drie zeldzame signalen De Hash Ribbons indicator baseert zich op het rekenvermogen van het Bitcoin netwerk, de zogenoemde hash rate. Hierbij worden de 10-daagse en 30-daagse voortschrijdende gemiddelden vergeleken. Wanneer miners tijdelijk stoppen met minen en later terugkeren, kan dit duiden op herstel in de markt. Dit wordt zichtbaar in de vorm van een buy signaal. In de gedeelde grafiek waren drie afzonderlijke signalen te zien, weergegeven als blauwe balken. Deze markeringen kwamen ook voor in eerdere fases waarin de Bitcoin koers herstelde, zoals in de aanloop naar de bullrun van 2021. Omdat de indicator vrijwel nooit vlak voor een top verschijnt, wordt dit patroon vaak beschouwd als een teken van aanhoudende kracht in plaats van een waarschuwingssignaal. Triple Buy Signal from Hash Ribbons, Just Like Before the 2021 Rally. Hash Ribbons, one of the most reliable on-chain indicators, has flashed three buy signals for Bitcoin in recent months. It doesn’t mark exact bottoms but consistently points to big upside potential. NEVER… pic.twitter.com/fV8ZKu6cWe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 30, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Historische rol van Hash Ribbons De Hash Ribbons strategie wordt al jaren gevolgd door traders en analisten. Het principe is eenvoudig: als miners massaal stoppen, wijst dit meestal op stress in de sector. Wanneer de hash rate vervolgens weer aantrekt, betekent dat dat miners hun activiteiten hervatten en de druk afneemt. In eerdere cycli kwamen de signalen vaak in perioden waarin de Bitcoin koers net hersteld was van een neerwaartse beweging. Het signaal fungeerde dan als een soort bevestiging dat de zwakke fase achter de rug was. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn te vinden in 2016, 2019 en 2021, waar buy signalen werden gevolgd door aanzienlijke prijsstijgingen. Het feit dat er nu drie signalen kort na elkaar verschenen, versterkt volgens analisten de relevantie van dit moment. Het suggereert dat het herstelproces van miners krachtiger is dan normaal. Wat maakt dit signaal uniek voor de Bitcoin koers Normaal gesproken verschijnt een Hash Ribbons buy signaal slechts enkele keren per marktcyclus. Een reeks van drie signalen binnen korte tijd is bijzonder en wordt gezien als extra bevestiging. Het wijst op een fase waarin miners meerdere malen onder druk stonden maar telkens terugkeerden, wat de basis kan leggen voor een stabielere marktstructuur. De Bitcoin koers beweegt ondertussen rond belangrijke technische zones. Wanneer deze steun behouden blijft, kan het signaal meer impact krijgen. De combinatie van netwerkherstel en stabiele koersniveaus maakt dit scenario uniek in vergelijking met eerdere cycli. Belangrijk om te benoemen is dat Hash Ribbons niet bedoeld is om exacte bodems aan te wijzen. De kracht van de indicator zit vooral in het signaleren van herstelmomenten. Het geeft een indicatie dat de ergste verkoopdruk bij miners voorbij is, maar de precieze timing van prijsbewegingen blijft afhankelijk van bredere omstandigheden. Naast de technische kant spelen ook externe factoren mee. Denk aan macro-economische ontwikkelingen, besluiten van toezichthouders en liquiditeit in de markt. Zulke elementen kunnen de snelheid en omvang van eventuele koersbewegingen beïnvloeden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01632+0.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018998-2.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 01:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Metaplanet plans to raise $3.8 billion by issuing 555 million preferred shares

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30