A Blockchain Solutions For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Tokoin (TOKO) is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to establish a digital identity and access financial services.


Tokoin offers a platform where SMEs can create a digital identity by sharing data and information about their business operations, transactions, and partnerships.


Through the platform, SMEs can build a credible reputation based on verified data, which can be used to establish trust with potential business partners and financial institutions.


The project aims to help SMEs access financing and credit opportunities from financial institutions by providing a reliable source of data and information.


TOKO is the native utility token of the Tokoin ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including accessing services, participating in the ecosystem’s activities, and potentially as a medium of exchange.


SMEs and participants within the ecosystem can earn rewards in TOKO tokens for their contributions and engagement.




