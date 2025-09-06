A Company Backed by Donald Trump’s Son Invests in 6 Cryptocurrencies, Including Bitcoin! Here Are the Details

Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced in its investor letter that it has taken an important step towards crypto assets.

Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Media Makes Crypto Move: $1 Million Bitcoin Purchase and DOGE Mining Investment

The company announced that it has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and has also authorized investments in leading cryptocurrencies such as DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC.

Thumzup Media has also made a strategic move into crypto mining, signing a definitive agreement to acquire 2,500 Dogecoin (DOGE) miners. The company is also reportedly considering adding an additional 1,000 miners to its inventory to expand its operations.

These steps indicate that the company views digital assets not only as financial investment tools but also as part of its operational growth strategy. The investment in DOGE mining is believed to enable Thumzup to take a more active role in the blockchain ecosystem.

Despite the volatile nature of crypto markets, institutional interest in Bitcoin and other digital assets continues to grow. Thumzup Media’s move could both reinforce traditional investors’ confidence in crypto and strengthen the company’s financial diversification.

The company management emphasized that these investments are an important part of their long-term growth strategy and stated that they will closely follow developments in the crypto sector.

