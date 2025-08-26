A Comparative Performance Analysis of SymTax on Five Citation Recommendation Datasets

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/26 17:07
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1171-3.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.15742-2.31%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Related Work

  2. Proposed Dataset

  3. SymTax Model

    4.1 Prefetcher

    4.2 Enricher

    4.3 Reranker

  4. Experiments and Results

  5. Analysis

    6.1 Ablation Study

    6.2 Quantitative Analysis and 6.3 Qualitative Analysis

  6. Conclusion

  7. Limitations

  8. Ethics Statement and References

Appendix

5 Experiments and Results

This section illustrates the various baselines, evaluation metrics and datasets used to benchmark our proposed method followed by the performance comparison.

\ Baselines. We consider evaluating various available systems for comparison. BM25 (Robertson et al., 2009): It is a prominent ranking algorithm, and we consider its several available implementations and choose Elastic Search implementation[9] as it gives the best performance with the highest speed. SciNCL (Ostendorff et al., 2022): We use its official implementation available on GitHub[10]. HAtten (Gu et al., 2022): We use its official implementation available on GitHub[11]. NCN (Ebesu and Fang, 2017) could have been a potential baseline; however, as reported by Medic and Šnajder (2020), the results mentioned could not be replicated. DualLCR (Medic and Šnajder, 2020): It is essentially a ranking method that requires a small and already existing list of candidates containing the ground truth, which turns it into an artificial setup that, in reality, does not exist. This unfair setup is also reported by Gu et al. (2022), which is state-of-the-art in our task. Thus for a fair comparison, we could not consider it in comparing our final results.

\ Evaluation Metrics. To stay consistent with the literature that uses Recall@10 and Mean Reciprocal Rank (MRR) as the evaluation metrics, we additionally use Normalised Discounted Cumulative Gain (NDCG@10) and Recall@K for different values of K to obtain more insights from the recommendation performance. Recall@K measures the percentage of cited papers appearing in top-K recommendations. MRR measures the reciprocal rank of the cited paper among the recommended candidates. NDCG takes into account the relative order of recommendations in the ranked list. The above metrics are averaged over all test queries, and higher values indicate better performance.

\ Performance Comparison. As evident from Table 2, our evaluation shows the superior performance of SymTax on all metrics across all the datasets. We consider two different variants of SymTax in our main results comparison (i) SpecG: with SPECTER (Cohan et al., 2020) as LM and graph-based taxonomy fusion, and (ii) SciV: with SciBERT (Beltagy et al., 2019) as LM and vectorbased taxonomy fusion. SPECTER and SciBERT are two state-of-the-art LMs trained on scientific text. SciV performs as the best model on ACL-200, FullTextPeerRead, RefSeer and ArSyTa on all metrics. SpecG performs best on arXiv(HAtten) on all metrics and results in a marginally less R@20 score than SciV. We observe the highest scores on FullTextPeerRead followed by ACL-200. It is due to the fact that these datasets lack diversity to a large extent. e.g. FullTextPeerRead is extracted from papers belonging to Artificial Intelligence field, and ACL-200 contains papers published at ACL venues. In contrast, we observe the lowest scores on ArSyTa followed by arXiv(HAtten). The common reason driving these performance trends is that both of these arXiv-based datasets contain articles from different publication venues with various formats, styles and domain areas, making the learning difficult and recommendation challenging. Our reasoning is further supported by the fact that ArSyTa is the latest dataset, and thus

\ Table 2: Results clearly show that SymTax consistently outperforms SOTA (HAtten) across datasets on all metrics. Best results are highlighted in bold. Abbreviation: SpecG:- SPECTER_Graph; SciV:- SciBERT_Vector; R:- Recall.

\ Table 3: Ablation shows importance of Symbiosis, taxonomy fusion and hyperbolic space on ArSyTa. Excluding Symbiosis reduces the metrics more as compared to the exclusion of taxonomy and hyperbolic space.

\ contains the maximum amount of diverse samples and is shown to be the toughest dataset for recommending citations. To summarise, we obtain performance gains in Recall@5 of 26.66%, 23.65%, 39.25%, 19.74%, 22.56% with respect to SOTA on ACL-200, FullTextPeerRead, RefSeer, arXiv(HAtten) and ArSyTa respectively. The results show that NDCG is a tough metric compared to the commonly used Recall, as it accounts for the relative order of recommendations. Since the taxonomy class attribute is only available for our proposed dataset, we intentionally designed SymTax to be highly modular for better generalisation, as evident in Table 2.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Karan Goyal, IIIT Delhi, India ([email protected]);

(2) Mayank Goel, NSUT Delhi, India ([email protected]);

(3) Vikram Goyal, IIIT Delhi, India ([email protected]);

(4) Mukesh Mohania, IIIT Delhi, India ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC by-SA 4.0 Deed (Attribution-Sharealike 4.0 International) license.

:::

[9] https://github.com/kwang2049/easy-elasticsearch

\ [10] https://github.com/malteos/scincl

\ [11] https://tinyurl.com/yckhe7d6

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 26th that Hemi, the Bitcoin programmable layer project, has secured $15 million in a new funding round led by YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and HyperChain Capital, with participation from Breyer Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Crypto.com, DNA Fund, Selini Capital, Protein Capital, Quantstamp, and Web3.com Ventures. This brings the total raised to $30 million, which will be used to advance the development of a network that combines Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. This round of funding will support ecosystem expansion and subsequent token generation activities. The core of the Hemi stack is the Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM), designed to embed a full Bitcoin node within the EVM. Through cross-chain "tunneling" and a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it enables operations such as lending and asset portfolios on the Bitcoin network. Co-founder Jeff Garzik (an early Bitcoin core developer) stated that Bitcoin doesn't need a refactor, but rather supporting tools to unlock its potential. The project claims to have over 100,000 verified users and 400,000 community members, and has integrated or collaborated with over 70 projects, including Sushi, LayerZero, and MetaMask.
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.44%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22913+4.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289-2.64%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 20:05
Partager
IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

In the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market, simplicity, efficiency, and stable returns remain paramount for investors. For those seeking passive income with minimal investment, cloud mining offers a promising option. This article will explain the principles and unique advantages of cloud mining, focusing on the industry-leading IOTA Miner platform. This platform specializes in cloud mining services for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Offering security, transparency, and a low barrier to entry, it helps investors earn daily profits. The Unique Charm of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been favored by investors worldwide for its ease of operation, low barriers to entry, and stable returns. Compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, cloud mining requires no expensive mining machines, complex technical requirements, or 24/7 maintenance. With trusted platforms like IOTA Miner, users can remotely rent computing power, which is then automatically processed by professional data centers to mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This significantly reduces equipment and maintenance costs while allowing investors to share in their daily returns. Whether beginners or veterans looking to expand their asset portfolio, cloud mining offers opportunities for passive income. IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit IOTA Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it an ideal choice for beginners of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows even beginners to quickly get started and easily begin their profitable journey. With IOTA Miner, laziness is a strategic move—no need to purchase expensive mining machines, endure the noise and heat, or worry about household electricity consumption. Leveraging professional mining farms worldwide and utilizing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the platform not only effectively reduces mining costs but also maintains environmental protection by feeding excess power back into the grid, achieving truly green mining. Over 9 million users worldwide have chosen and trusted IOTA Miner for its combination of stable returns and top-tier security. Without expensive equipment, users simply sign a contract via their computer or mobile phone to remotely rent powerful computing power, easily mining major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and automatically receive daily returns. No barriers to entry, lower risk—IOTA Miner is leading the new trend in cloud mining, making it easy for anyone to start their own passive income journey. Profit Potential IOTA Miner makes it easy to realize your dream of passive cryptocurrency income without expensive hardware or complex technology. Whether you’re a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP holder, you can leverage IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing power to steadily grow your wealth. Safe and Reliable Cloud Mining Platform In the volatile cryptocurrency market, security and trust are paramount. IOTA Miner offers industry-leading security and transparent operations to maximize the protection of user funds and returns. With its legal and compliant system and the trust of millions of users worldwide, it has become the choice of both novice and experienced investors, allowing you to focus on returns, not risks. Why Choose IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Signup Bonus: Sign up and receive a $15 newbie bonus, plus a steady $0.60 daily profit. Diversified Contracts: We offer a variety of hashrate contracts to meet different investment objectives and risk profiles. Stable Passive Income: Daily profits are automatically deposited into your wallet, with no additional effort required. Zero Technical Requirements: No hardware purchases or maintenance required. Global Support: Compatible with a wide range of major cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and more). Top-tier Security: Secure your funds and data with McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection. How to Get Started with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Register an Account Visit the official IOTA Miner website to create a free personal account. Choose a Mining Plan Choose the cryptocurrency cloud mining plan that suits your profit goals. Start Mining Now No hardware purchases required; IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing infrastructure will automatically run for you. Earn Daily Income Passive income is automatically settled daily, allowing your assets to steadily grow in value. Diverse IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Contracts IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of various investors. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, you’ll find a solution that’s right for you. These contracts offer stable returns, lower risk, and easy access to ongoing passive income. Join IOTA Miner and leverage the platform’s advanced mining technology and renewable energy support for an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. Summary IOTA Miner simplifies the complex mining process, allowing you to profit daily without having to maintain mining equipment. It combines user-friendliness, security, and stable returns, providing a convenient online channel for global investors. Join IOTA Miner and download the mobile app today
Bitcoin
BTC$110,002.35-1.48%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1917-2.19%
XRP
XRP$2.9082-1.41%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/26 20:06
Partager
Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

By Jia Huan, ChainCatcher The 2025 bull market was like a hellish ordeal. On one hand, the crypto market, after losing $1.3 trillion in three months, rebounded, accompanied by wild volatility and countless margin calls. On the other hand, Bitcoin soared from a low of $40,000 in early 2024 to over $120,000, continuously breaking new highs. In terms of market sentiment, traders are mainly greedy (46.85%), with significant fear and neutral periods. They are facing a volatile trading environment and strong FOMO emotions. As X user Sha Po Lang said: This bull market is as difficult as hell, and only true believers can reap the fruits of victory! This article will focus on star traders in the crypto market, revealing the cruel side of the market through their gains and losses, as well as our response strategies. Can star traders also lose all their money? This hellish bull market isn't just a test for ordinary investors; it's also a test for star traders. They're often known for their high-risk, high-return strategies, but their experiences also highlight the brutality of the market. Below is a list of several well-known star traders: some specialize in long positions, some in short-term trading, some start with small capital, and some are extremely sensitive to macroeconomic trends. Yet, invariably, they all end up losing money or even going bankrupt. 1. James Wynn ● Trading Style: Bold and aggressive, primarily long PEPE and BTC. Good at capturing early opportunities in high-potential tokens, often adding to positions during price fluctuations. Frequently shares positions on social media to attract attention, but also attracts whales, with his position rebounding after hitting his stop-loss price multiple times. ● Peak performance: Achieved over 10,000 times profit through PEPE in the early stage, holding 1.23 billion BTC long orders; within 70 days, the floating profit increased from 0 to 87 million US dollars ● Losses: Multiple liquidations resulted in a loss of all profits and a loss of $23 million 2. Insider Brother qwatio ● Trading style: Sensitive to macroeconomic events, good at short-term operations, high winning rate. He has opened positions before key time points like an "insider trader" many times. ● Peak performance: Soared from $3 million in principal to $26 million; once made a profit of $2.15 million in 40 minutes, quickly doubling the profit by capturing the macro fluctuations of BTC and ETH ● Losses: Accounts ultimately returned to zero; $25.8 million lost in 3 hours due to leveraged short position liquidation; total losses reached over $28 million 3. AguilaTrades ● Trading style: Enthusiastic about high leverage and rolling positions, preferring BTC and ETH. Win rate relies on market trends, but neglects position diversification and emotion management, often returning to heavy positions immediately after losses. ● Peak performance: From $300,000 in principal to $41.7 million ● Loss: Loss of $37.6 million, with only $30,000 left in the account In addition, there are star traders such as Jason Leo, whose floating profits went from 700 million to zero, and suffered heavy losses in this hellish bull market. Lessons from Gains and Losses: Restraint and Rationality: The Ultimate Rules for Surviving a Bull Market Amidst the turbulent bull market, the trading performance of star traders serves as a mirror, revealing the harsh reality of the crypto market and serving as a reminder that only by restraining greed and maintaining a rational strategy can we survive. User X, Web3 Philosopher, commented: "Many people are actually gambling, but mistakenly believe they are trading. Many are actually gamblers, but claim to be traders." Gamblers are on the left and traders are on the right. The two seem to be only a fine line apart, but in fact there is a world of difference between them. The former often relies on luck and emotions, buying heavily at market highs and panic selling at market lows, ignoring timing and position control. The latter views the market as a battlefield and develops rigorous strategies: using technical analysis, fundamental research, and stop-loss mechanisms, diversifying the portfolio, and maintaining emotional neutrality. The three star traders introduced above also reached the altar, but in the end they all experienced a dramatic turn from the peak to zero because of their "red eyes". In a bull market, locking in profits is a key strategy to prevent wealth evaporation. Market volatility is volatile, and while prices can surge from lows, a pullback can often wipe out all gains. Promptly locking in principal provides a layer of insurance for your position, allowing you to leverage your profits and ensure long-term market survival. At the same time, we should strengthen emotional management. The emotions here do not only mean not getting carried away when suffering heavy losses, but also staying restrained and calm, analyzing where the strategy went wrong, and then making adjustments and starting over; it also means not showing off large orders, keeping a low profile, trading smartly, and protecting your funds from whale snipers. In this hellish bull market, glory and traps coexist. There is never a shortage of opportunities to make money in the cryptocurrency circle. What is lacking are investors who have restraint and rationality. Only they can survive the frenzy of greed and have the last laugh.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15542+5.02%
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,002.35-1.48%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin stands on the bull-bear dividing line, and the market has differences on the target price of $99,000

SharpLink, a listed company, increased its holdings by 56,533 ETH, bringing its total ETH holdings to approximately $3.7 billion.