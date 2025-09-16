(Ⅱ) A Complete Guide to Core Data Warehouse Design Standards: From Layers, Types to Lifecycle

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/16 00:01
Core DAO
CORE$0.4404-4.11%

“Emerging Data Lakehouse Design and Practice Handbook · Data Lakehouse Modeling and Naming Standards (2025)” consists of four progressive guides, structured along the main line of Model Architecture – Common Standards – Layering Standards – Naming Standards. Together, they systematically build an evolvable, governable, and shareable modern data lakehouse.

\ The first article,(I) Principles of Data Model Architecture: Four Layers and Seven Stages, the "First Cornerstone" of Data Lake and Warehouse Modeling, introduced the four-layer (ODS–DW–APP, with DWD/DWM/DWS inside DW) data layering architecture. Around four core principles—domain partitioning, high cohesion & low coupling, common logic sinking, and cost-performance balance—it laid a unified and extensible foundation for dimensional modeling in a lakehouse architecture.

\ This article is the second in the series. It details the common design standards followed in data warehouses, including hierarchy invocation standards, data type standards, string handling, and other warehouse design specifications.

\ The remaining two articles will further analyze detailed specifications for each data warehouse layer and the unified naming system within this framework, helping enterprises complete the full chain from data ingestion to value realization with one methodology. Stay tuned for the full series.

\

1. Hierarchy Invocation Standards: Controlling Data Warehouse Flow and Reference Principles

🚀 Business data flow design and layering reference essentials

Stable business should follow the standard flow design: ODS → DWD → DWS → APP. For unstable or exploratory demands, ODS → DWD → APP or ODS → DWD → DWM → APP models may be used.

\ Beyond ensuring data flow rationality, reference principles must also be followed:

  • Normal flow: ODS → DWD → DWM → DWS → APP. If ODS → DWD → DWS → APP occurs, it means the domain is incomplete. DWD data should be landed in DWM. For rarely used tables, DWD → DWS is allowed.

  • Avoid having a DWS wide table reference both DWD and the DWM of the same domain.

  • Within the same domain, generating DWM from DWM should be avoided to maintain ETL efficiency.

  • DWM, DWS, and APP must not directly use ODS tables. Only DWD can reference ODS.

  • Reverse dependencies are forbidden, e.g., DWM tables depending on DWS tables.

    \

Example:

6

\

2. Data Type Standards: Unifying Data Warehouse Type Settings

🔍 Precise type definitions for various data

Different data types must be standardized and strictly enforced:

  1. Amount: double or decimal(28,6) for precision, clarify whether the unit is cents or yuan.

  2. String: string.

  3. ID fields: bigint.

  4. Time: string.

  5. Status: string.

    \

3. Data Redundancy Standards: Reasonable Control of Wide Table Redundancy

🤔 Considering frequency, latency, and duplication rate

Redundant fields in wide tables must ensure:

  1. Redundant fields are frequently used, referenced downstream by at least 3.

  2. Redundant fields should not introduce significant data latency.

  3. Redundant fields should not overly duplicate existing fields; generally, not exceeding 60%. Otherwise, use join or extend the original table.

    \

4. NULL Field Handling Standards: Strategies for Dimensions and Metrics

Why set NULL values this way

  • Dimension fields: set to -1.

  • Metric fields: set to 0.

    \

5. Metric Caliber Standards: Ensuring Consistency of Metrics

🧩 Specific methods for metric collation and management

Consistency must be ensured within domains, without ambiguity.

Through layering, unified data outputs are provided to ensure consistent external metric definitions, avoiding “same metric, different definition.”

\ 1) Metric Collation: Inconsistent definitions increase data usage costs, leading to disputes and repeated verification. In governance, all metrics collected from requirements are further refined to clarify their definitions. If two metrics share a name but differ in definition, determine whether to merge. If both must exist, their names must clearly distinguish them.

\ 2) Metric Management Metric management includes atomic metrics and derived metrics.

Atomic metrics:

  • Assign to production line, business unit, domain, and business process.
  • Define source data within the business process.
  • Record English/Chinese name, description.
  • Fill in metric function.
  • System auto-generates definition expressions.
  • System auto-generates SQL from the definition and source table.

Derived metrics:

  • Built on atomic metrics with additional dimensions or qualifiers.

    \

6. Data Table Handling Standards: Characteristics of Different Table Types

Differences between incremental, full, snapshot, and zipper tables

1) Incremental Table

New data since the last extraction.

  1. Records changes only, not totals.

  2. Reports changes only; no change, no report.

  3. One partition per day.

    \

2) Full Table

All the latest state data each day.

  1. Reports regardless of change.

  2. Each report includes all data (changed + unchanged).

  3. Only one partition.

    \

3) Snapshot Table

Partitioned daily, recording full data as of that date.

  1. Reports regardless of change.

  2. Each report includes all data (changed + unchanged).

  3. One partition per day.

    \

4) Zipper Table

Full data is up to date.

  1. Records all changes of an entity from start to current.

  2. Each report includes the historical final state at present.

  3. Current record stores last change before now.

  4. Only one partition.

    \

7. Table Lifecycle Management: Strategies Based on Data History and Table Type

Lifecycle matrix via historical data grading and table type categorization

1) Historical Data Grading

Four levels: P0, P1, P2, P3.

  • P0: Critical domain and app data, non-recoverable, e.g., transactions, logs, group KPIs, IPO-related tables.

  • P1: Important business and app data, non-recoverable, e.g., key product data.

  • P2: Important but recoverable business/app data, e.g., intermediate ETL process data.

  • P3: Non-critical, recoverable data, e.g., SNS product reports.

    \

2) Table Types

  1. Event stream table (incremental): non-key or non-duplicate data like logs.
  2. Event mirror table (incremental): process data with primary key and slowly changing attributes, e.g., transactions, order states.
  3. Dimension tables: users, products.
  4. Merge full table: process/dimension data with possible duplicates; merge keeps latest by key, older states in previous partitions.
  5. ETL temporary tables: generated during processing, not recommended to keep, max 7 days.
  6. TT temporary data: data from TT pulls or DbSync, flows to DS layer, ODS keeps original; lifespan default 93 days.
  7. Regular full tables: small business/product data, often pulled directly; long retention, strategy by historical level.

By grading historical data and categorizing table types, a lifecycle management matrix is generated.

  • Previous article: “(Part 1) Data Model Architecture Principles: Four Layers, Seven Levels—the First Building Block of Lakehouse Modeling”
  • Next article preview: Detailed design standards for each data warehouse layer

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,066.85-0.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-3.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+2.96%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/16 06:30
Partager
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005261-4.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
Partager
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.29%
Union
U$0.00954-13.97%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

ETH's strong rebound drives the Ethereum staking track to heat up, and the leading protocols accelerate market recovery

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum