A Complete Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship

2025/08/27 06:32
Topline

After two years, 11 countries, two Super Bowls and one record-breaking podcast appearance between them, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement as they also make major professional moves, including a new album for Swift and the start of a new football season, likely his last in the NFL, for Kelce.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025.

Getty Images

Aug. 26, 2025 Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a post on Instagram that also featured a large diamond ring, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Aug. 13, 2025 Swift appeared on “New Heights,” the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, and spoke about how the pair met, saying she thought, “If this guy’s not crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.’”

Aug. 12, 2025 In a “GQ” cover story, Kelce said he and Swift fell in love “organically”: “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people.”

Sept. 11, 2024Swift thanked Kelce during her video of the year acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards: Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

June 22, 2024Swift made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of the couple with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London.

June 23, 2024 Kelce joined Swift on stage during an Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium, where he carried her in his arms, fans her, dusts her face with a makeup brush before she performed, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

April 19, 2024 Swift released her album “The Tortured Poets Department” with two songs that seemed to allude to her relationship with Kelce—”The Alchemy” and “So High School”—the latter of which she used in the post announcing their engagement.

Feb. 11, 2024 Swift attended the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles after flying back from an Eras Tour show in Tokyo for the game.

Dec. 6, 2023 Swift gave an interview to Time magazine, her first in years, where she revealed the couple had been seeing each other since shortly after Kelce’s “New Heights” comments “adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Nov. 11, 2023 With Kelce in the audience at her Eras Tour show in Argentina, Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to reference him, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Oct. 14, 2023Swift and Kelce were seen together in New York City, where they both made surprise appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” then attended the show’s after-party together.

Sept. 24, 2023 Swift attended her first Chiefs game and was photographed in the stands with his mom, Donna Kelce, before she and Kelce were spotted leaving the stadium together.

Sept. 21, 2023Kelce told “The Pat McAfee Show” he invited Swift to a Chiefs game.

July 26, 2023 Kelce mentioned on “New Heights” that he’d attended a stop on the Era’s Tour and planned to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but wasn’t able to speak with the singer.

Swift became a billionaire in October 2023 thanks to the earnings from her Eras Tour and the value of her music catalog. Her fortune includes nearly $800 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $110 million in real estate. Kelce was ranked No. 7 on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid NFL players in 2024, having made an estimated $52 million that year. He signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in April 2024 (the NFL record for average annual contract value by a tight end) and reportedly signed a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery for the “New Heights” podcast for a minimum of $105 million over three years.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/08/26/tayvis-is-engaged-a-complete-timeline-of-taylor-swift-and-travis-kelces-relationship/

